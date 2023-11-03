Travis Barker & Kylie Jenner Arrive at the Hospital Amid Speculation Kourtney Kardashian Gave Birth

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Travis Barker and Kylie Jenner sparked rumors that Kourtney Kardashian already gave birth to her and Travis’ first child. The drummer, 47, and the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, were spotted arriving at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital on November 2, according to photos published by TMZ, amid the week of Kourtney’s due date.

The outlet reported that the Lemme founder, 44, arrived at the hospital on October 30. Four days later, both Travis and Kylie were photographed pulling up to the location. TMZ also reported that this is the hospital where most of the Kardashian-Jenners welcomed their children.

Neither Kourtney nor Travis has announced the birth of their first child, but the Blink-182 band member spilled the tea that they named him Rocky 13 Barker. Not only that, but he even revealed that his wife’s due date was the week of Halloween.

“It’s either Halloween or, like, the first week of November,” Travis clarified during his recent interview on the “One Life Once Chance With Toby Morse” podcast.

Kourtney’s fourth pregnancy has been a memorable journey for the mom of three, who shares children Penelope, Mason and Reign with ex Scott Disick. Due to the Kardashians star’s age, she has received criticism for getting pregnant in her 40s. However, she never let the comments “affect” her, the reality TV star told Vanity Fair Italia during an interview that was published on October 13.

“To those who make [those comments], I just say: how dare you question God’s plan?” Kourtney told the publication. “Physically, I feel great. I like being pregnant. I’m obsessed with the idea of ​​being pregnant! But this time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors who, in the first months, gave me many restrictions. No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine, no plane trips. Even no sex!”

Kourtney admitted, though, that the regulations “made me a little afraid because in the past, I had never had to be careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear. I would say that right after the surgery I got to the point where I let go, I stopped worrying.”

In September, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum underwent an emergency fetal surgery. Without giving the details about the ordeal, Kourtney opened up about the experience in a lengthy Instagram caption.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote. “I am eternally grateful to my husband, who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. … Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”