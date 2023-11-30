Travis Kelce’s Mom Donna Caught Listening to Taylor Swift Song in Cute Video

Image Credit: Jon Robichaud/UPI/Shutterstock

Donna Kelce is a proud Swiftie! Travis Kelce‘s 71-year-old mom showed subtle support for her son’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, by playing one of the pop star’s songs in an Instagram video that she uploaded on November 29. Donna filmed her suite on the Celebrity Cruise ship for her partnership with the company and “The 1” from Taylor’s 2020 album, Folklore, could be heard playing in the background. Donna did not address the song and focused on giving her followers a tour of the ship. However, the Swifties showed up in the comments section of her video to point out Donna’s distinct song choice.

“Not Mama Kelce listening to Taylor Swift’s ‘The 1,’ ” one fan said. Another wrote, “Featuring background music by her future daughter-in-law!” A third fan said, “I hear Taylor too! Mama Kelce you are awesome!” More comments from the Swifties praised the mother-of-two for embracing Taylor’s music in such a casual manner.

Donna bonded with Taylor in public for the first time at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24. They spent more time together the following week at the Chiefs game against the New York Jets on October 1, where Taylor lovingly wrapped her arm around Travis’ mom while they were in box seats. The two were set to reunite at the Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles on November 20, but Taylor had to skip the game because of her Eras Tour.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Donna, whose older son, Jason Kelce, plays for the Eagles, admitted that she was “not disappointed” that Taylor couldn’t make it to the game. The NFL mom also made it clear that while she enjoys the “Cruel Summer” singer’s company, her priority is her two sons. “She’s wonderful and when she comes it’s great but for me it’s about them,” Donna said.

Not only was Taylor set to attend the Chiefs-Eagles game, but it was reportedly going to be a family meet-up. Sources close to Taylor and Travis, 34, told ET on November 15 that the couple’s parents were going to meet at the game on November 20 and have a “family reunion.” Sadly, the plans were altered after Taylor postponed one of her concerts in Brazil after a fan tragically died following the “extreme heat” inside the venue.

So, as far as we know, Donna and her ex-husband, Ed Kelce, have yet to meet Taylor’s mom and dad, Andrea Swift and Scott Swift. Travis bonded with Taylor’s father at her Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires on November 11 where she changed the lyrics in her song “Karma” to give a sweet shoutout to her boyfriend. Taylor and Travis first sparked romance rumors in early September and they’ve been going strong ever since.