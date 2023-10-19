Travis Kelce Hilariously Recalls His Mom Donna Putting Him on a ‘Leash’ as a Kid for ‘Getting Lost’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Don’t worry, Taylor Swift — Travis Kelce knows a thing or two about discipline, but it’s not just from playing professional football. The Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, admitted to being put “in a leash” as a child because his mom, Donna Kelce, was “sick of [him] getting lost” all the time in public.

“She eventually got pissed and sick of us getting lost, and she put me in a … leash. I was a leash kid, yeah,” the football tight end told his brother, Jason Kelce, on their “New Heights” podcast on October 19. He then explained that the contraption wasn’t a leash, per se, but “a harness” that parents use when trying to keep their child close by.

“You put it around your shoulders, you’d connect it twice,” he noted before joking that he remembered, “just dragging my parents across the entire amusement park [yelling] ‘Let me go!’”

Jason, 35, then joked that he “missed out on the leash” because he “doesn’t remember that.”

Donna, 70, became one of the world’s most famous moms because her sons play for opposing teams, as Jason plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. Photos of Donna have circulated online over the years supporting Jason and Travis at their games, including this year’s Super Bowl in February. Though Jason’s team lost the huge game at the time, he and his brother all had a sweet reunion with their mother.

Now, of course, Donna has found herself playing a new game since Travis started dating Taylor, 33, in September. The mega-famous pop star has attended three Chiefs games so far and has bonded with Donna. Pictures of the two women surfaced on social media, revealing that Taylor has already become close with Donna and Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce.

Earlier this month, Donna provided her take on the attention that her family has received due to Travis and Taylor’s budding romance.

“I feel like I’m in an alternate universe because it’s something I’ve never been involved with before,” Donna admitted on the “Got It From My Momma” podcast. “I thought [the buzz] would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue. Every week just seems to trump the week before. So it’s really kind of wild, a wild ride.”

Though the Kelces are adjusting to the new limelight, it seems that everyone has gotten along with the “Bad Blood” hitmaker. Travis even mentioned during a previous episode of his podcast that his loved ones all have a great relationship with Taylor.

“I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family,” he told Jason in September. “To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there — that s**t was absolutely hysterical.”