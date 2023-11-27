Taylor Swift Turned Down Offer to Perform at King Charles III’s Lavish Coronation, New Book Claims

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

King Charles III, 75, reportedly had a list of musicians who declined to perform at his highly-anticipated coronation ceremony in May. One of those singers includes Taylor Swift, 33, as revealed in royal expert Omid Scobie‘s new book, Endgame. Although the reason that the Grammy winner opted out of performing for His Majesty this spring remains unknown, the dates did fall during her Eras Tour.

At the time, Taylor was performing three concerts in Nashville, Tennessee, as reported by US Weekly. Charles’ official coronation took place on May 6, which was night two of Taylor’s weekend in Nashville. The author noted that it was “a challenge” to secure a performer for the coronation, as many other artists declined the invitation and request to perform. Some of the others reportedly asked to sing at the ceremony included Harry Styles, Adele, Robbie Williams, and more.

Along with Taylor, the iconic Elton John, 76, was also asked to sing at the coronation concert, however, he was also unable to attend. At the time, the 76-year-old cited “scheduling issues,” as the request came during the European leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, per Good Housekeeping. Despite the difficulty in securing the aforementioned artists, several impressive singers performed at the coronation concert after all. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and Take That all performed and wowed the audience that weekend.

As previously mentioned, the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker has been performing her Eras Tour across the globe since March. Taylor kicked off the highly-anticipated concert on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona. She has now brought the show to dozens of cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and many more. Most recently, she headed to South America and performed in Buenos Aires, Argentina from November 9 to November 11. She also performed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and São Paulo.

The most recent leg of the tour comes amid Taylor’s new romance with Travis Kelce, 34. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end even made sure to support his leading lady on the tour and showed up to her show in Buenos Aires on November 11. That evening, the new “it couple” went viral after fans shared videos of Taylor and Travis packing on the PDA as she exited the stage. Taylor and the 34-year-old first sparked romance rumors in early September just weeks before they confirmed the rumors with some PDA.