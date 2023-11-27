Kyle Richards’ Sister Kathy Hilton Breaks Her Silence on Mauricio Umansky Split

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kathy Hilton, 64, who previously starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, made an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on November 27 alongside her daughter, Paris Hilton, 42. During the candid conversation about marital advice, co-host Jenna Bush Hager asked the Hilton matriarch about her sister Kyle Richards‘ estranged relationship with her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

The 54-year-old’s sister explained that when she first heard of the split between the longtime couple, she was heartbroken. “When I first saw it, I was just like, it just broke my heart,” Kathy said to Jenna. Paris’ mother went on to say that although Kyle is the youngest out of her sisters, she is the “strongest” and “bossiest.” Later, the 64-year-old added that she knows Kyle will be alright due to her strength. “So she’s very strong, she’s resilient, and I love my nieces,” she added. “I just want her to be happy.”

Hoda Kotb, 59, then asked Kyle’s sister if she thinks that the TV personality and Mauricio will reconcile in the near future. “Honestly you’re asking me? There’s no way that Kyle would’ve gone this far unless she really thought about it,” Kathy said. At that point, Paris chimed in with a bit of positivity and gushed over her Aunt Kyle’s recent transformation. “She’s looking hotter than ever though!” the 42-year-old said.

As fans of The Real Housewives franchise know, Kyle’s marital troubles come to light on the current season of RHOBH. Throughout 2023, the real estate mogul and his estranged wife had dodged divorce rumors until they broke their silence in early July. After several reports claimed in early July that Kyle and Mauricio had officially split, the duo took to Instagram to share a joint statement on the matter.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they wrote at the time. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.” They also assured their followers that there was no “wrongdoing” in their marriage. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” they added. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please don’t create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Kyle has discussed her unhappiness on Season 13 of the Bravo series. “I think what the way my relationship is right now, I’m not happy,” she said in a recent confessional. “I’m sort of now working on myself inside, and I feel like he’s very focused on his work. So, I feel like in that aspect, we’re kind of like, you know, growing in different directions. I don’t want to wake up, you know, a few years down the road and be like, ‘Who are you? What are we supposed to talk about now?'”

New episodes of RHOBH premiere every Wednesday on Bravo and stream the following day on Peacock.