Heather Rae El Moussa Gushes Over Newborn Son 2 Weeks After ‘Selling Sunset’ Exit

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Heather Rae El Moussa, 36, might have given birth nearly one year ago, but she is still over the moon over her little one! The Selling Sunset alum chatted with PEOPLE on November 22 about her son, Tristan Jay, whom she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa, 42. During the conversation, the TV personality shared that her nine-month-old makes being a mom “easier” due to his “happy” temperament.

“I’m lucky that my son is such a great baby and I have him on a really good routine,” Heather explained. “I’m someone who believes in a routine for a baby. I mean, in the beginning it’s kind of chaotic, but I think at some point getting them on a good routine and a good sleep routine.” She went on to add, “And that made it easier because he’s just a very happy, easygoing baby.” The blonde beauty and her hubby welcomed their son on January 31, and have a blended family of three kiddos.

She also went on to admit that she doesn’t have “a lot of time” to unwind due to her busy schedule and home life. “I’m a very driven, motivated person. I’m still filming my TV show. I am a mom. I have two stepkids. I’m a wife,” Heather said. “I handle a lot around my household, so there’s not a lot of time to feel like crap and lay in bed.”

The real estate agent went on to share that after she welcomed her first child, she resumed her “normal” routine. “So I get myself up every morning at 6 o’clock and I continue my day,” she said. “And [having a newborn] didn’t really stop me. I mean, as tough as it was and as exhausted as I felt, I just continued my normal life.” Tarek is a proud father to three kids including Brayden and Taylor, who he welcomed with his ex-wife, Christina Hall, 40.

Heather’s recent interview about being a momma comes nearly three weeks after she confirmed her exit from Selling Sunset. She took to Instagram on November 3 to reveal that she would be closing the chapter on her time on the Netflix reality show. “Everything happens how it’s meant to….. And we all have a plan,” she penned in the post. “It’s bittersweet to not be a part of SS anymore. But I do know that good or bad I wouldn’t change the experiences I had. Let the drama begin I’ll be no part of it Thank you -> next.”

In the mirror selfie, Heather posed alongside her now former co-star, Bre Tiesi, and internet personality Josh Richards. “The trio you never expected… but always wanted Selling Sunset season 7 is out now & you’ll get to peep me in a few scenes with these two @joshrichards @bre_tiesi,” she also wrote in the post’s caption. The Flipping El Moussas starlet was a cast member on Selling Sunset since its first season premiered in 2019. Some of the other OGs of the show include Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Jason Oppenheim, and others.