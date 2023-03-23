‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Christina Hall Posts Rare Makeup-Free Selfie

Christina Hall has always had a bit of a self-deprecating side to her personality, and she showed it off in spades via her Instagram on Wednesday, March 23. The HGTV star, whose hit shows include Flip or Flop with her ex Tarek El Moussa, posted a makeup free selfie to poke fun at her disheveled look, as seen here. “Ever have those days out and about running errands and catch a glimpse of yourself life 😳😨” she wrote alongside the snap of herself sitting in her car. “Maybe a bit of mascara and lip balm would go a long way here🤔”

The au natural appearance was a far cry from the glamourous style that she displayed for her romantic wedding to Joshua Hall over the 2022 Labor Day weekend. Taking place in Hawaii, Christina’s sons, Brayden, 7, and Hudson, 2, who she shares with exes Tarek and Ant Anstead respectively, walked her down the aisle, as her daughter, Taylor, 11, who she also shares with Tarek, was also in attendance.

Christina’s makeup free post also proved the reality star isn’t afraid of social media backlash anymore, as she’s dealt with plenty of online hate in the past. “I allow myself a little time to be upset,” she said of being trolled, per People. “And usually the things that upset me are when people make direct statements about things they have no idea about. Sometimes that’ll really irritate me and then I’ll talk to Josh about it.”

She also put her new mindset into practice on her honeymoon, as she revealed the newlyweds were all about shutting out the negativity. “In a world filled with so much anger and negativity, it’s always important to make time for some R&R with your person between the grind that is life…and disconnect,” Josh wrote alongside a snap of the couple in Hawaii to his Instagram. “Weekends like this one always make me feel grateful being with someone who can focus, relax and have a great time without any unnecessary worries,” he continued. “Just the two of us doing us, not worried about anyone else. 🤙🏼❤️”