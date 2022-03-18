‘Flip Or Flop’ Finale: Christina Haack Reveals To Tarek El Moussa Why She’s Ending Show

Interview

Tarek was surprised by Christina’s admission and responded by claiming ‘life change can be good for everybody.’

Former couple Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack took their final bow on Flip or Flop during its series finale on Thursday (March 18). The hosts of the hit HGTV show bid adieu after 10 seasons, which often showcased a peek inside their personal relationship, including their 2016 divorce. Towards the end of the very last episode, Christina revealed to Tarek why she believed it was a good time to close the book on the program that made them household names.

Christina Haack (right) revealed to her ex Tarek El Moussa (left) why she wanted to end ‘Flip or Flop.’ (HGTV) after 10 seasons. (HGTV)

“I feel like it’s not really fair to you or myself to continue house flipping with you,” she told her ex. “I can’t be at these houses for you like I should. It’s been an amazing run.” She added, “There’s been ups and downs, but it’s mostly been fun.” Later, in a confessional, Tarek, who was surprised by Christina’s confession responded, “I do wish her the best of luck, but, you know, sometimes in life change can be good for everybody.”

Flip or Flop, which debuted in 2013, followed Tarek and Christina buying up residential properties, improving them and selling them, hopefully, for a profit. During its hugely successful run, the show also catapulted the couple to stardom by putting a spotlight on their relationship, including how they navigated their post-divorce life and how they co-parented their two kids: Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.

While the couple appeared to be getting along while filming after their split, there may have been signs that things weren’t all that rosy behind the scenes. In July 2021, Tarek reportedly erupted on set and verbally attacked Christina, calling her a “washed up loser,” after she signaled to him that the crew was ready to begin filming, according to TMZ. A source also told the outlet that the incident wasn’t the first of its kind.

Both Tarek and Christina have moved on since their divorce. In October, Tarek married Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, while Christina went on to marry Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead in 2018. They welcomed son Hudson in 2020, only to split less than a year later. In September, Christina announced she was engaged to realtor Josh Hall.

Last week, the exes shared the news that Flip or Flop will be ending its run. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support,” Christina wrote alongside a sweet photo of the crew from Flip or Flop. Tarak posted, “You guys have been with us through it all—you watched me beat cancer, you’ve watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between. But I’m not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!”

Fans can still catch Christina on Christina on the Coast, which premiered in 2019, and Tarek on Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, which debuted two years later.

 