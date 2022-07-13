Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Expecting 1st Baby Together

It will be the HGTV veteran and 'Selling Sunset' beauty's first child together. He has two older children from his first marriage.

July 13, 2022
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae El Moussa
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

It looks like the El Moussa family is getting bigger! Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae El Moussa were thrilled to announce they’re expecting a baby together on Jul. 13, 2022, calling the news a “huge shock” in an interview with PeopleThe duo had been trying for some time and were even in the middle of in-vitro fertilization when they learned the Selling Sunset beauty was pregnant.

“It was a huge shock,” Heather, 34, told the magazine. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae El Moussa
Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae El Moussa cuddle on the red carpet of the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards on Jun. 2. They’re expecting their first child together. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Still, she was thrilled with this unexpected gift. “I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be,” she said, adding, “I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

The couple didn’t always plan on having their own children. Tarek already shares Taylor, 11 and Brayden, 6, with ex Christina Hall, and Heather said she loved being “a bonus mom.”

Heather explained that when she and Tarek first began dating in 2019, they didn’t envision having their own kids. “I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden,” she said. “They’re such incredible kids and I love them so much.”

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae El Moussa
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa appear at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Things changed for the couple, as their relationship became more serious and they wed in Oct. 2021. Heather said, “as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I’m in love with.”

Heather seems to have changed her tune, after admitting she was “not ready” for a baby back in an April 2022 interview with E! News. At the time, she said she was “balancing so much” and didn’t “want to go” into the next few “busy months” pregnant. At the time, she reasoned, “We’re gonna do it sometime this year, maybe in fall. So, that’s kind of my plan. I keep pushing it off.”

