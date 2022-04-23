Heather Rae El Moussa Says She’s ‘Not Ready’ For Pregnancy Amid IVF Journey: ‘I Keep Pushing It Off’

Heather Rae El Moussa, 34, is speaking out about her baby plans with Tarek El Moussa. The Selling Sunset star admitted she’s “not ready” to expand her and her 40-year-old husband’s family just yet but is planning on “implanting” through IVF “very soon.”

“I am balancing so much. I’ve been healing. I’ve been going through a lot with my health, and I want to feel really good before I do that,” Heather told E! News’ Daily Pop. “I have a crazy, busy next few months coming up, and I don’t want to go into it being pregnant. We’re gonna do it sometime this year, maybe in fall. So, that’s kind of my plan. I keep pushing it off.”

Heather also mentioned how she was concerned about juggling a pregnancy, her career, and being a stepmom to Tarek’s two children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack.

“I’m already raising two kids so I know I’m going to be a good mom,” she explained. “I know I’m a good mom but carrying your own and going through that and the pregnancy and I don’t know how my body is going to react and I’m busy.”

“Sometimes I blink and the day is over,” she continued. “I don’t get enough done and I’m like how am I also going to take care of a newborn and be pregnant? What if I’m throwing up? What if I’m sick? I don’t have time for that right now so I’m going to push off a little bit but I’m excited.”

Heather, who has been documenting her fertility journey on TikTok, and Tarek started dating in 2019 and got married in 2021. Since then, they haven’t been shy about sharing photos and videos of the family life together and often gush over each other on social media. On April 12, Heather opened up about her plans to start a family with a lengthy caption alongside a pic from her wedding.

“Ever since I started sharing my fertility journey with you guys, Probably one of the #1 questions I get asked is ‘what made you change your mind about having your own kids?’ Well… my love for Taylor and Brayden is almost indescribable, it helped me realize that I am capable of being an incredible mom and that I can really do this,” she wrote.

“Raising humans is hard, I have so much respect for the men and women who raise such amazing little ones 💕,” she added. “I just love being a bonus mom and I couldn’t imagine my life not having and creating something with my husband!” After going on to praise Tarek and his fatherly ways, she concluded the post with, “I can’t wait to add to our family when the time is right 🥰🙏🏼.”