Heather Rae Young Rocks Sexy Bikini While On Her Honeymoon With Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young
David Buchan/Shutterstock
Heather Rae Young is the new Mrs. Tarek El Moussa and she’s celebrating in style! See photos of the blonde bombshell in a sexy bikini as she soaks up the sun on her picturesque honeymoon.

Honeymoon bliss! Heather Rae Young, 34, and husband Tarek El Moussa, 40, just tied the knot on Oct. 23 and now, the two are celebrating in style at a beautiful Waldorf-Astoria luxury resort in the Maldives. As such, the Selling Sunset star is posting numerous idyllic shots to her Instagram page, with happy photos of she and her Flip or Flop hubby enjoying the gorgeous beach locale. She’s also taken to her Instagram stories to share some of her sexy bikinis and outfits for the honeymoon.

In a recent photo, the blonde beauty was pictured in a lavender-colored bikini, as she sat on a chair of she and Tarek’s resort deck, happier than ever. Heather showed off her rockin’ bikini bod in the barely-there swimsuit, accessorizing the look with a few bracelets, a watch, a ring, and stunning white nails. She also pulled her hair back for the look, showcasing a pair of black sunglasses. CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS HERE! 

Heather and Tarek walked down the aisle on Saturday, Oct. 23 at a Santa Barbara hotel after dating for two years. Heather looked stunning in a corset-style dress that included French lace by Israeli designer Galia Lahav while Tarek looked handsome a black velvet blazer.

“We’re best friends, we’re true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special,” Heather told PEOPLE who took pictures for the event. “It’s the love I’ve always dreamed of my whole life,” the blonde added. Tarek also shared sweet words about his new wife! “I’m just excited to live this life with her. We’ve got the two babies, we have a family, and we have a very bright future,” he gushed.

Heather Rae Young
‘Selling Sunset’ star Heather Rae Young. ( David Buchan/Shutterstock)

The nuptials mark the first marriage for Heather who was thrust into the reality TV spotlight after starring in Netflix’s real estate show Selling Sunset. Tarek was previously married to his Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack between 2009 and 2018. He and Heather have been linked since 2019, having gone Instagram official in August of that year.