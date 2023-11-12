Tarek El Moussa Says Kids Gave Him ‘Strength’ To Get Out of ‘Darkest Place’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tarek El Moussa, 42, shared a touching family-themed post to Instagram on November 9. The HGTV star included photos of him and his kids, including daughter Taylor, 13, and sons Brayden, 8, and Tristan, 9 months, and admitted they were the ones to give him “strength” during the “darkest place” in his life. He also praised his wife, Heather El Moussa.

“My entire world right here in one photo❤️. I never thought in a million years that I would become a father again, let alone find the love of my life. But…the universe has a funny way of working out,” he wrote in the caption. “Tay and Bray gave me the strength I needed to get me out of the darkest place in my entire life and @theheatherraeelmoussa taught me to love myself and others again when I thought I wasn’t worthy of being loved.”

Tarek also used the post to announce the upcoming release of his memoir, Flip Your Life. “As most of you might know, I’ve been writing a book, FLIP YOUR LIFE, for the past 7 years and it will finally be available on February 6th, 2024,” he exclaimed. “This is an autobiography about everything I’ve been through in life, and no, I don’t hold back on the juicy details.”

“You can preorder my book now by clicking the link in my bio. I can’t wait to share my journey with you and hopefully inspire some of you!!,” he concluded the post.

Tarek’s latest message comes a month after he surprised Heather with romantic gifts for her 36th birthday. She shared a video of the memorable occasion and it featured many of the amazing things her husband did for her, including providing a ride in a vehicle full of balloons as he opened a bottle of champagne and gushed over how wonderful she is. They then went to a house or hotel suite that had red rose petals spread out on the floor and a chocolate frosted cake on a table. There were also framed photos of their family all around the area. “I don’t know how I got this lucky…” Heather wrote over one of the clips.