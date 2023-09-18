Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Romantic Birthday Surprise From Husband Tarek El Moussa

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Heather Rae El Moussa celebrated her 36th birthday with incredible gifts from her husband Tarek El Moussa, this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram to share a video full of clips from the eventful day and expressed her excitement and gratitude in the caption. “Birthday weekend recap 🤍 The best birthday yet- and the icing on the cake is that I already had all the gifts I could ask for 🥹🫶🏻,” she wrote.

The video started off with Heather joining Tarek in a vehicle full of balloons as he opened what appeared to be a bottle of champagne and gushed over how great his wife is. It then shows the couple hanging out in what appears to be in a house or hotel suite as red rose petals are all spread out on the floor and a chocolate frosted cake sits on one of the tables. There were also framed photos of their family all around the area. “I don’t know how I got this lucky…” Heather wrote over one of the clips.

In addition to Heather’s birthday post, Tarek shared his own birthday post for his spouse. It included various clips of some of their most romantic moments together as well as memorable moments with their family. It was set to the song, “Thank God” by Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, and the doting husband added a lengthy loving caption.

“When I wrote @theheatherraeelmoussa’s birthday card I started thinking about our journey. We moved in together a few days after our first date and today we are celebrating her birthday for the 5th time!” he began. “When we met, we talked about everything we wanted. Almost 5 years later it’s all come true. We are married, we have a son, we have a show, we have businesses, and we are still best friends. Happy birthday bunny, I couldn’t do this life without you!:) I love you more and more every day. ❤️”

Heather’s birthday celebration with Tarek comes after the lovebirds were married in Oct. 2021. The two have shared a love story that also includes Heather happily becoming a stepmother to Tarek’s children, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 8, who he shares with ex Christina Haack. They also welcomed their own child, six-month-old son Tristan, earlier this year.