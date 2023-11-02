Timothee Chalamet Sweetly Supports Kylie Jenner as They Attend First Event Together

Image Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner enjoyed a fun night out together at the 2023 WSJ Magazine Innovators Awards in New York City on Wednesday, November 1. The couple was photographed sitting next to each other at the same table after they walked the red carpet separately at the Museum of Modern Art. The Dune actor, 27, and the Khy founder, 26, smiled and talked throughout the award ceremony, according to PEOPLE.

Kylie and Timothée were at the event for different reasons. Kylie was honored as the brand innovator of the year, while Timothée presented director Martin Scorsese with the film innovator of the year award. Kylie reportedly smiled watching Timothée on stage handing out the award. After Timothee did his job, the two stars left the award ceremony, per PEOPLE. The couple was also seen chatting at the event in a fan video.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at 2023 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards. pic.twitter.com/ioxBantlDp — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 2, 2023

Kylie and Timothée were first linked in April 2023, but they didn’t confirm their relationship until they went to the Beyonce concert together in September. The couple packed on the PDA at the Renaissance Tour‘s Los Angeles show at SoFi Stadium. Days later, they attended a New York City Fashion Week event together and then got cozy on a date at the U.S Open. Later in the month, Kylie’s phone wallpaper was revealed to be a picture of Timothee giving her a kiss on the cheek.

The Hollywood lovebirds have yet to speak out about their relationship even though they’ve enjoyed numerous romantic outings together. However, Kylie did make a cheeky comment about her boyfriend during an interview with WSJ. Magazine on October 25. The Hulu star revealed what TV shows and films she loves and gave a thumbs up to Dune, which Timothée stars in as Paul Atreides. When the outlet asked her if she likes the film she replied, “I do love that movie.”

Before dating Timothée, Kylie was in a years-long, on-and-off relationship with rapper Travis Scott, who is the father of her two children. Timothée, meanwhile, previously dated Lourdes Leon and Lily-Rose Depp, the daughters of Madonna and Johnny Depp, respectively.