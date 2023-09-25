Gisele Bundchen Admits She Wouldn’t Change Her Decision to Divorce Tom Brady: ‘Sometimes You Grow Apart’

Image Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock

Gisele Bündchen confirmed that she’s made peace with getting divorced from Tom Brady, even if it wasn’t an ideal situation for her. The Brazilian supermodel, 43, did an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning on September 24 and explained that she does not regret her decision to divorce Tom, 46, after 13 years of marriage.

“I look into my life and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said. “I wouldn’t have any other life. If they say, ‘can you change something in your life,’ I wouldn’t change absolutely anything.”

The mom-of-two explained that while she never wanted to get divorced, her high-profile split from the former NFL star in late 2022 is not something she looks back on with regret.

“I mean, it’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen,” Gisele said. “But I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”

Gisele went on to compliment Tom, with whom she shares 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian. “He’s the father of my kids,” Gisele said. “So I always wish him the best, and I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. And I think when a door shuts, other doors open,” she added.

Gisele has been very open about her split from Tom in recent interviews. She told PEOPLE on September 18 that times have been “very tough” for her and her family lately. “It’s been a lot — in every area of my life. I feel like whenever it rains, it pours,” she said. “With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.” Gisele also explained on CBS News Sunday Morning that she’s in a “different place” in her life now after her divorce. “I think before I was more surviving, and now I’m living, which is different,” she said.

In March, Gisele told Vanity Fair that Tom’s decision to un-retire from the NFL is not what led to their divorce. She called those rumors “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard” before saying that she and the Super Bowl Champion simply grew apart. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me,” she said. “I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

Tom and Gisele finalized their divorce in October of 2022 after 13 years of marriage and two children. Since the split, Gisele has shut down the rumors that she’s dating her Jiu Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. She has not addressed Tom’s alleged new romance with Russian model Irina Shayk, 37, which apparently started after the two attended the same wedding in June, and then hung out a few more times throughout the summer.