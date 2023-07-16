Tom Brady’s Daughter Vivian, 10, Plays Football With Superstar Dad: Watch

The retired NFL player gave his youngest child some pointers while hanging out in a pool, in the memorable video.

July 16, 2023
Tom Brady, Vivian Brady
Tom Brady New England Patriots' Tom Brady greets his son Jack on the field after NFL football training camp, in Foxborough, Mass Patriots Camp Football, Foxborough, USA
Miami, FL - Newly single Gisele Bundchen is spotted taking a break from remodeling her $11.5 million mansion in Miami to spend some time with her family. Pictured: Gisele Bundchen BACKGRID USA 11 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady seen strolling in Portofino with daughter Vivian Lake **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivian Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873289_034.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]


Tom Brady, 45, recently spent some quality time with his daughter Vivian, 10, and shared a cute Instagram video of the moment. The retired NFL player played football in a pool with his mini me and showed her some of his incredible skills as they threw the ball back and forth to each other. “That a girl! That’s what I want!” he exclaimed after Vivian perfectly caught the ball, in the clip.

They continued to play and before the proud dad threw the ball to her once again, he asked, “Ready?” After she caught it again, he said, “There you go!” Tom also captioned the video and referenced his former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman. “Vivi Lake doing her best @edelman11 impression,” it read.

In addition to the video with Vivian, Tom shared some more clips and photos of him spending time with his children, including his two sons, Jack, 15, and Benjamin, 13. The two boys were walking along a boardwalk as he snapped a photo of them from behind. He added two red heart emojis above their heads, in the photo, to signify his love for them. There was also a photo of Vivian petting a horse.

Tom Brady, Vivian Brady
Tom and Vivian during a previous outing. (Phelan M Ebenhack/AP/Shutterstock)

Tom’s latest set of photos and videos come after he retired from professional football after 23 seasons. In addition to having a big change in his professional career, he had a change in his personal career when he and his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, split last year. The athlete and the model share Benjamin and Vivian together while he shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

When Tom isn’t getting attention for his football career or family life, he’s getting it for his dating life. He was recently romantically linked to Kim Kardashian in May and again when they both attended Michael Rubin‘s White Party earlier this month. The reality star and hunk were photographed chatting to each other while mingling around others stars at the bash, but neither have confirmed anything other than a friendship, and a source denied the romance rumors. “Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating,” the source told Entertainment Tonight.

