Tom Brady’s Daughter Vivian, 10, Plays Football With Superstar Dad: Watch

Tom Brady, 45, recently spent some quality time with his daughter Vivian, 10, and shared a cute Instagram video of the moment. The retired NFL player played football in a pool with his mini me and showed her some of his incredible skills as they threw the ball back and forth to each other. “That a girl! That’s what I want!” he exclaimed after Vivian perfectly caught the ball, in the clip.

Tom and Vivian having some father- daughter time 🏈 Via: Tom’s IG story pic.twitter.com/FNxON6sFxz — Tom Brady Daily (@tombradymedia) July 15, 2023

They continued to play and before the proud dad threw the ball to her once again, he asked, “Ready?” After she caught it again, he said, “There you go!” Tom also captioned the video and referenced his former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman. “Vivi Lake doing her best @edelman11 impression,” it read.

In addition to the video with Vivian, Tom shared some more clips and photos of him spending time with his children, including his two sons, Jack, 15, and Benjamin, 13. The two boys were walking along a boardwalk as he snapped a photo of them from behind. He added two red heart emojis above their heads, in the photo, to signify his love for them. There was also a photo of Vivian petting a horse.

Tom’s latest set of photos and videos come after he retired from professional football after 23 seasons. In addition to having a big change in his professional career, he had a change in his personal career when he and his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, split last year. The athlete and the model share Benjamin and Vivian together while he shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

When Tom isn’t getting attention for his football career or family life, he’s getting it for his dating life. He was recently romantically linked to Kim Kardashian in May and again when they both attended Michael Rubin‘s White Party earlier this month. The reality star and hunk were photographed chatting to each other while mingling around others stars at the bash, but neither have confirmed anything other than a friendship, and a source denied the romance rumors. “Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating,” the source told Entertainment Tonight.