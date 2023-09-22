Gisele Bundchen Reveals the Sweet Way Her and Tom Brady’s Son Ben Honors His Dad in Football

Image Credit: Denis Cook/UPI/Shutterstock

Gisele Bündchen revealed that her son, Benjamin, honors his dad, Tom Brady, by wearing the No. 12 on his jersey while playing football.

“Benny’s doing football,” the model, 43, told PEOPLE in an interview that was published on Friday, September 22. “He just started, and his first game was so nice. It was nice to go because I had all the little friends come to me and be like, ‘Oh my God, I love Benny. I love Vivi. They’re so nice. He helped me with this.’”

The mother of two then gushed how “proud” she is to “see how [her kids are] all becoming their own little individual selves, but how their principles and their values are so strong.”

“It makes me so happy to see that they’re flourishing into their own beings,” Gisele added. In addition to Ben, Gisele shares daughter Vivian with Tom, 46. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player also shares his eldest child, John Edward Thomas with ex Bridget Moynahan.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel recently made headlines after opening up about the “tough” adjustments her family had to make after she and Tom divorced earlier this year.

“It’s been a lot — in every area of my life,” Gisele told the same outlet on Monday, September 18. “I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can, given what happens in our surroundings.”

The athlete and the Devil Wears Prada star announced their split in October 2022.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Tom wrote in a statement via his Instagram Stories, whereas Gisele posted a similar comment to her respective account. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

The former spouses vowed to “continue to work together as parents to always ensure [their children] receive the love and attention they deserve.”

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” Tom and Gisele insisted in their statement. “Doing so is, of course painful, and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”