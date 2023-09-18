Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Nick Jonas’ Birthday at Concert After Joe and Sophie Split

Image Credit: Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Nick Jonas had a special guest in the audience at the Jonas Brothers concert on his birthday this year! Priyanka Chopra went to the band’s Sept. 16 show in Omaha, Nebraska to support her husband who turned 31 that day. Fans took videos of Priyanka, 41, walking into the stadium waving to the crowd and pumping her fists in excitement. The Citadel star looked gorgeous in a yellow top with ruffles sleeves and matching leather pants. She let her brunette hair down and rocked a silver necklace and earrings.

Priyanka was there to see Nick perform with his brothers Kevin Jonas, 35, and Joe Jonas, 34. Nick blew out the candles on his surprise birthday cake while on stage in another fan video from the show. The brothers embraced several times during their concert, which they’ve been doing frequently amidst Joe’s divorce from his wife Sophie Turner, 27.

Sophie wasn’t at the Omaha concert, obviously, and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas, 37, didn’t go to the show either. But Priyanka was there to support her husband and her brother-in-laws. The actress further celebrated Nick on his birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute that included pictures of the happy couple, as well as a snapshot of Nick feeding their 1-year-old daughter Malti, 1.

“Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life,” Priyanka wrote in her message to Nick. “You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby.”

While Nick and Kevin’s marriages seem to be thriving, the same sadly can’t be said for Joe’s. The “Cake by the Ocean” singer filed for divorce from Sophie after over four years of marriage on September 5. The exes, who have two daughters together, broke their silence on their split when they shared a joint statement to Instagram on September 6.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Joe has been busy on tour with his brothers since the news broke of his impending divorce. At the band’s show in Phoenix on Sept. 7, Nick called Joe his “favorite person” in the midst of the drama over Joe’s marriage. The audience clapped and cheered for Joe after hearing what Nick said about his brother.

Sophie, meanwhile, has been living in Spain filming a new TV show. Aside from her and Joe’s joint statement on the divorce from Sept. 6, the Game of Thrones star has stayed quiet about the dissolution of her relationship. Joe and Sophie first met in 2016 and got married in Las Vegas in May 2019.