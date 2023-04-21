‘Citadel’: Everything To Know About Priyanka Chopra’s Spy Series

Citadel is an upcoming spy series on Prime Video.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden star in the show.

Citadel premieres April 28, 2023.

Citadel is going to be one of the biggest shows of 2023. The spy thriller series coming to Prime Video stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. It is the second most expensive television series ever made, with a reported budget of around $300 million. The trailers for Citadel tease all the action that fans will witness when they watch the show. From the release date to the cast, here’s everything you need to know about Citadel.

Citadel Release Date

Citadel will premiere Friday, April 28, with the first two episodes. Episodes will be released weekly, until the finale on May 26. Season 1 of Citadel will feature six episodes.

Citadel Trailers

The first official trailer for Citadel was released March 6. Richard Madden’s character, Mason Kane, says he lost his memories in an accident and can only remember a fellow spy, Nadia Sinh, played by Priyanka Chopra. They both start working for Citadel, described by Stanley Tucci‘s character, Bernard Orlick, as “a spy agency loyal to no nation.” Mason and Nadia become engulfed in a global espionage adventure.

The second trailer, released March 30, shows more of Mason and Nadia’s dynamic. They form a sexual relationship but there’s still trust issues between them. It’s also revealed that Mason and Nadia’s memories were erased 8 years ago after a Citadel agent betrayed the agency.

Citadel Cast & Crew

Cast

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden star in Citadel as spy agents Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane, respectively. Priyanka’s biggest TV role before this was the ABC thriller series Quantico. Richard is best known for playing Robb Stark in Game of Thrones.

Stanley Tucci plays Citadel associate Bernard Orlick. The cast also includes Leslie Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje, and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

Crew

David Weil is the creator of Citadel. Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo, who directed several Marvel movies including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, are executive producers on the Prime Video show. Other executive producers include Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Newton Thomas Sigel, and Patrick Moran.

What Is Citadel About?

Amazon’s official description for the series reads, “Eight years ago, Citadel, an independent global spy agency, was destroyed by a new syndicate, Manticore. With their memories wiped, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) barely escaped with their lives. Eight years later, Mason’s former colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), asks for his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.”

Joseph Russo told Comic Book Resources that Marvel fans should be excited for the thrilling action in Citadel. “It’s really propulsive storytelling. There’s a lot of action in it, and there’s a lot of adventure in it,” he said. “There are a lot of twists and turns. The ambition and the scale of it are massive — and MCU fans like immersive storytelling. My brother and I love immersive storytelling. I think what’s so ambitious about Citadel is [that] one, it’s an original story, built from the ground up. It’s not pre-existing; you have no idea what’s going to happen.”

In that same interview, Priyanka said there are “lies, deceit, and betrayal” in her new series. “That’s very real to human relationships — we might like to have a utopian ideal of the fact that we have 100% faith and trust in every moment, but those things are tested in every day of everyone’s lives,” Nick Jonas‘ wife said. “We took a lot of [influence] from real life. Every character is very entrenched in not just the shiny nature of the show but actually with what is happening to them — what their feelings are and what their choices are.”

Amazon is already on its way to making Citadel a global TV franchise. There will be spin-offs set in other countries with different languages. That includes the Indian series starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and the Italian series starring Matilda de Angelis.