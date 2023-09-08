Nick Jonas Shows Support for ‘Favorite Person’ Joe at Concert Amid Sophie Turner Divorce

Image Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Nick Jonas gave his brother Joe Jonas a sweet shout-out on stage at their concert in Phoenix, Arizona, amid his older brother’s divorce from Sophie Turner.

“It feels so, so good to be back in the birthplace of my favorite person in the entire world, Joseph Adam Jonas,” the “Jealous” artist, 30, said, per a viral Instagram video that was shared on September 7. Joe, 34, stood in the middle of his brothers while their older sibling, Kevin Jonas, was standing on the far-left side of the stage. In response to Nick’s sentiment, the audience erupted in applause and cheers for the DNCE band member.

Nick’s statement came just one day after Joe and Sophie, 27, broke their silence on their split and pending divorce. The former couple shared a joint statement to Instagram on September 6.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The Disney Channel alum and the former Game of Thrones star were known for their hilarious jokes and antics throughout their relationship. They first met in 2016 and got married in Las Vegas in May 2019. In 2020, Joe and Sophie welcomed their first daughter, Willa, followed by their second daughter in 2022.

Rumors of Joe and Sophie’s marital issues swirled online over Labor Day weekend. A report surfaced that Joe had contacted Los Angeles divorce attorneys. However, fans were hopeful after he was seen wearing his wedding ring in an Instagram photo later that day.

Nevertheless, Joe officially filed for divorce on September 5. In his filling, the “Cake by the Ocean” singer requested joint custody of his and Sophie’s two children and cited that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Fans then quickly realized that Joe had deleted countless photos of Sophie from his Instagram account, while she kept most of their pictures up. The Do Revenge actress shared a snapshot of them on August 14 from the Jonas Brothers’ New York City concert at Yankee Stadium. In the image, Sophie was seen kissing Joe’s hand, and she captioned the post, “Long, long New York nights.”