Bethenny Frankel Reacts to Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Divorce: ‘Kill or Be Killed’

Bethenny Frankel, 52, did not shy away from sharing her thoughts on the Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce drama! The Real Housewives of New York City alum shared a new video to TikTok on Sept. 7 and slammed the 34-year-old singer’s PR team for allegedly “spinning” the story about the split. “You got me cooking on this. Sophie Turner and one of the Jonas guys divorces,” Bethenny began in the now-viral clip.



After she joked about Joe and his brother, Nick Jonas, having “raised” their “stocks” by marrying famous women, she went on to accuse Joe’s PR team of “spinning” the narrative on their divorce. “So now this one’s getting a divorce, and I just wanna know who his publicist is, because that’s what does happen. It’s not that easy to avoid,” Bethenny went on. “And you have to avoid it, because you cannot mess around with the media. The media is the ocean, okay? Once in a while, you catch a good wave, no problem. But the media, it will just take you over like a big wave.”

The Bravo personality went on to speculate what Joe’s team’s objective might have been in regards to tackling the media and the divorce. “The first person who knows what they’re doing the whole team has to get together and it is called ‘kill or be killed'” she claimed. “So his PR team definitely said, ‘We know this is coming, and we’ve got to spin this thing. We’ve got to go and try to control the ocean.’”

Bethenny went on to speculate that Sophie’s team likely did not have the same approach. “And her team probably was just not teaming. And now it’s a boomerang and it seems like it’s backfiring,” she added. “Cause do not underestimate the intelligence and instincts of women. And I’m hearing all of you, and you know you’re smarter than the media in many cases. Not all the time, but I’m just hearing this and it sounds like a camp started camping too soon.” She captioned the video, “Whoa… please corrext [sic] me and fill me in…. #divorce #sophieturner #jonasbrothers.”

The Game of Thrones alum, 27, and Joe released a statement regarding their separation on Sept. 6 via Instagram. “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement read one day after Joe officially filed to end the marriage. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.” Sophie and the “Cake by The Ocean” hitmaker share two daughters: Willa, 3, and a one-year-old. They got married in 2019 and welcomed their first child one year later.