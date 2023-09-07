Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Files For Physical Custody Of Their Son 3 Months After Giving Birth

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for/Shutterstock

Al Pacino‘s girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, filed for full physical custody of their 3-month-old son Roman, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast. The outlet reported on September 6 that Noor, 29, is demanding physical custody of Roman with “reasonable visitation” given to Al, 83, who is reportedly confirmed to be the baby’s father in the court docs. Noor also requested that Al get joint legal custody of their son, which means the Academy Award winner can be involved in decisions like Roman’s education and medical treatment, according to The Blast.

Furthermore, Noor reportedly asked the court for Al to pay the attorney fees and costs that will go along with the legal case. Noor did not list the specified amount of child support that she’s seeking in the docs, according to The Blast, since California law states that both parents’ incomes have to be determined first. Once that’s decided, Al will seemingly have to pay Noor a monthly amount in child support since he clearly is the one that makes more money.

Noor and Al’s son was born in the middle of June. “I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son named Roman Pacino,” a rep for the House of Gucci star told Daily Mail on June 15. News of Noor being pregnant didn’t break until May 30, when Al’s rep confirmed the pregnancy to TMZ. Roman is Al’s fourth child and the baby was reportedly not planned. “It was a total surprise,” TMZ reported on May 31.

Since welcoming their baby boy, Al and Noor have stepped out in public several times together. They wore matching black outfits on a date night in Beverly Hills on July 25. That was one month after they enjoyed a night out at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood in late June. Al and Noor have only been dating for about a year and a half, having been first romantically linked in April 2022.

Noor is a graduate of the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts. She obtained her Master’s degree in film and TV production from UCLA. She was previously involved with Mick Jagger for about a year, and there were rumors she was involved with Clint Eastwood, though she denied that she ever dated the latter star.