Al Pacino, 83, & Noor Alfallah, 29, Match In All Black Outfits For Date Night 1 Month After Baby

Noor Alfallah was back in black a month after giving birth to her and Al Pancino’s child. The 29-year-old producer dressed in a dark monochromatic look from head to toe during a date with her boyfriend on Tuesday (July 25). For this night out in Beverly Hills, Noor rocked a pair of black leggings, leather boots, and a black silk shirt. The look was glam, especially with her dark hair flowing free to frame her face. Al, 83, matched Noor by dressing in a black blazer with matching trousers.

These looks were similar to what Noor and Al wore for a date night in late June. The two were spotted leaving Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. Noor wore a black top with a plunging neckline that matched her dark pants and coat. Al also wore a coat during this mid-summer evening, along with a dark shirt and pants combo.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Dads Who Had Kids Over 60: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro & More Al Pacino and Anton James Pacino Al Pacino out and about, Los Angeles, America - 19 Jun 2013 Robert De Niro arriving at the opening night of Halftime Netflix Premier in New York this evening with Jennifer Lopez Pictured: Robert De Niro Ref: SPL5317408 080622 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights

These dates came in the weeks after Noor and Al became parents. “I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son named Roman Pacino,” a rep for the actor told Daily Mail on June 15, after TMZ reported that the couple had welcomed their boy. The child’s actual birthdate remains unclear, as news of Noor being pregnant didn’t break until May 30.

Roman is Al’s fourth child. He welcomed his first, Julie Pacino, in 1989 with Han Tarrant. In 2001, when Al was 60, he and Beverly D’Angelo welcomed twins: Olivia and Anton Pacino. It seems Al was happy with three, as TMZ reported that he wasn’t expecting to become a father again in his 80s. He and Noor have only been dating for about a year, having been first romantically linked in April 2022.

Noor is a graduate of the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts. She obtained her Master’s degree in film and TV production from UCLA. She also has dated older men in the past. She was involved with Mick Jagger for about a year, and there were rumors she was involved with Clint Eastwood. However, she would set the record straight regarding her and Clint. “There is no relationship, we’re not dating. There is no relationship,” she told Daily Mail. “We’re family friends, and my family was there, and that’s it.”