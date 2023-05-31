Al Pacino’s 4th Baby Was Reportedly Not Planned: 83-Year-Old Was ‘Totally Surprised’

As Al Pacino prepares to be a dad for the fourth time with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, sources close to the pair revealed that they hadn’t planned on becoming parents together, according to a new report from TMZ. The Oscar-winner, 83, and Noor, 29, have only been dating for about a year when they announced that she was pregnant.

Sources close to the couple said that Noor’s pregnancy was a “total surprise,” as TMZ put it, and they consider their relationship to be relatively new. The pair were first romantically linked in April 2022, and the outlet said that Al was “not gunning” to have another child.

It was confirmed that Noor was 8 months pregnant by multiple sources and Al’s agent on Tuesday, May 30. After multiple connections revealed that The Godfather actor would become a dad for the fourth time, his rep confirmed the news to TMZ. The new baby will be Noor’s first child and Al’s fourth. He shares his eldest daughter Julie Marie, 33, with Julie Tarrant, and he has twins Anton James and Olivia, both 22, with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation actress Beverly D’Angelo.

Noor has been connected with quite a few older superstars in recent years. There have been rumors that she was with Clint Eastwood, when they were spotted together. She also had previously dated Rolling Stones lead vocalist Mick Jagger from 2017 to 2018 and had previously been connected with billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

When the pair first started going out a source close to them mentioned her affinity for older men to Page Six. “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen,” they said. “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The [53-year] age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”