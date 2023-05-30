Al Pacino, 83, Expecting Child With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29

Al Pacino, 83, will soon welcome his fourth child! TMZ confirmed on Tuesday, May 30, that his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, is pregnant with their first child together. Multiple sources told the outlet that she’s eight months along and Al’s rep confirmed, so the couple will be welcoming their baby within a month.

This will be the iconic actor’s fourth child — he previously welcomed two children with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation actress Beverly D’Angelo, now 71, and another with ex Jan Tarrant. Al and Noor have been linked since April of 2022, and have been seen stepping out as a couple on multiple occasions since.

An insider told Page Six at the outset of their relationship that they’d been romantically involved since the pandemic, and noted that Al isn’t the first older man she’s dated. “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic,” the source told the outlet. “She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen.”

However, the insider noted that the massive, decades-long age difference isn’t an issue for them. “She has been with Al for some time, and they get on very well,” they continued. “The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.” Noor was notably once spotted with Clint Eastwood, 92, but she denied that they were dating.

As for parenthood, though Noor may be facing the adventure as a novice, Al’s got plenty of experience. He welcomed his first child, Julie Pacino, in 1989, and his twins Olivia Rose and Anton James back in 2001. And in a 2015 interview, the House of Gucci actor explained why he embraces his mistakes as a father. “I’ll tell you why — out of mistakes, and I’ve made plenty, I’ve learned,” he told Closer in 2015. “Mistakes aren’t quite mistakes, unless you slip off a roof. Then you can’t come back.”

In the pursuit of late-in-life fatherhood, Al joins his peer Robert De Niro, 79, who just welcomed his seventh child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.