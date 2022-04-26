Al Pacino Hits The Town With GF Noor Alfallah, 28, For His 82nd Birthday: Photos

Al Pacino and new girlfriend Noor Alfallah aren’t letting a little 54-year age difference get in the way of a good time! The House of Gucci and Godfather star and his date celebrated his 82nd birthday in style at West Hollywood Italian eatery Jones on April 24. For their evening out, Noor, 28, and Al seemed almost deliberately coordinated in photos published by The Daily Mail, with the famous octogenarian wearing a casual black suit and tennis shoes, and Noor rocking yoga pants, black boots, and a face mask. Al made sure to remain “Hollywood” with his night sunglasses, and he had a pair of AirPods in his pocket. He also rocked a Shrek iPhone case, a fun nod to the popular 2001 animated film. The couple appeared to be celebrating the birthday with a group of additional friends.

Noor and Al have been linked since they were first spotted out together at Felix Trattoria in Venice, California, on April 9, again wearing matching black ensembles! A source told Page Six that the duo has been involved since the pandemic and noted that Noor has a history of being linked with older men. “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic,” the source said. “She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen.” Still, that doesn’t mean the connection isn’t real –the source says the age gap isn’t an issue.

View Related Gallery Noor Alfallah: See Photos Of The Producer EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger's ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah goes shopping for a cell phone with her mother at T-mobile in Beverly Hills Thursday, a couple days after being spotted with Clint Eastwood. 31 Jan 2019 Pictured: Noor Alfallah. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA349154_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] EXCLUSIVE: Rocker Mick Jagger seen out for a walk with reported new love interest 22 year old Noor Alfallah. 02 Nov 2017 Pictured: Mike Jagger and Noor Alfallah, July 5th. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA110018_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

“She has been with Al for some time, and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father,” the source said. “She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.” She was also seen with Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood, 91, but she insisted that they weren’t dating.

The film and TV producer seemed to make light of the media attention to her dating life, posting a photo and caption to Instagram on April 18. “My new date… Confirmed by ‘a source’ … Good thing I don’t ___” she wrote, alongside an emoji of a cigarette and a photo of Noor standing near a “no smoking” sign. As for Al, he’s no stranger to high profile relationships. The Academy Award winner has been linked to Diane Keaton, Beverly D’Angelo, and Kathleen Quinlan, as well as Lucila Polak and Jill Clayburgh