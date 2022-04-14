Noor Alfallah: 5 Things To Know about Mick Jagger’s Ex, 28, Dating Al Pacino, 81

Noor Alfallah was spotted out to dinner with the iconic actor Al Pacino on Saturday April 9, via Page Six. Noor, 28, was also seen in photos shared by Jason Momoa on Instagram, celebrating the opening of a new art gallery alongside the 81-year-old Godfather star. While it’s not clear how long Noor and Al have been an item, the Serpico actor isn’t the only legendary star that Noor has dated. Find out more about Al’s new girlfriend here.

1. Noor dated Mick Jagger in 2017

Long before she and Al got together, Noor was romantically linked to Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 78, for about a year, from 2017 to 2018. The pair were rumored to have gotten together when Mick’s then-girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, was pregnant with their child, per Page Six. Mick isn’t the only big name that she’s been tied to. After she and the “Beast of Burden” singer split, she was reported to be dating billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, per Daily Mail.

After she and Nicolas were reported to be dating, there were some rumors that she’d linked up with Clint Eastwood, when the pair were spotted out to dinner in 2019. Despite the rumors, Noor shut them down quickly. “There is no relationship, we’re not dating. There is no relationship,” she told Daily Mail. “We’re family friends, and my family was there and that’s it.”

View Related Gallery Mick Jagger -- Pics Of The Singer Mick Jagger attends L'Wren Scott's spring 2011 show. L'Wren Scott Spring 2011 RTW, New York EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger and partner Melanie Hamrick walk along the beach with their son Deveraux in Miami. 31 Mar 2019 Pictured: Mick Jagger; Melanie Hamrick. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA392115_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

2. She reportedly started dating Al Pacino during the pandemic

Even though Noor and Al’s relationship is just making headlines now, she’s reportedly been with him for a while. “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen,” a source told Page Six. “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”

3. She works in film

Noor’s background is that she “comes from a family with money,” according to a source to Page Six. Like her high profile boyfriends, Noor’s career is in the entertainment industry. She’s worked as a producer on the 2019 short film La Petite Mort and an executive producer on the 2018 TV Short Brosa Nostra, per her IMDb page. She was also listed as a staff member for Lynda Obst Productions, which boasts films like Interstellar and How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.

4. She has worked alongside her sister

Based on Noor’s Instagram, it’s clear that she’s very close with her sisters. She shares plenty of photos alongside both Remi and their much younger sister Sophia. In fact, Noor’s sister Remi is also in the entertainment business. The sisters collaborated on Brosa Nostra, but Remi has also been an assistant to Saturday Night Live head Lorne Michaels, per IMDb. Other than Brosa Nostra, the two sisters also signed a pod producing deal with Imagine Entertainment in September 2021, according to Deadline.

5. She has film degrees from USC and UCLA

With her already impressive background in TV and movies, it should come as no surprise that Noor studied film in college. For her undergraduate, she studied at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, and she later got her master’s degree in Film and TV producing from UCLA.