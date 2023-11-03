How Much Is Al Pacino Paying Noor Alfallah in Child Support? Inside Their Deal

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Al Pacino is a proud dad to four kids, the youngest of whom is his son Roman, 4 months. The legendary actor, 83, had his youngest son with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, back in June. Shortly after giving birth to their baby boy, Noor filed for physical custody of him in September. Amid their legal proceedings, the couple has reached an agreement on the Oscar Winner paying child support. Here are all the details you need to know about their agreement.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah Welcome Baby

The couple’s relationship was revealed in April 2022, but it was later revealed that the two of them had begun seeing each other during the COVID-19 pandemic. Noor’s pregnancy was revealed back in May. It was confirmed that she’d given birth to the baby boy on June 15. “I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino,” a rep for the couple told Daily Mail. Amid their legal filings, there were rumors that the couple had split, but the pair were spotted on a date night in Hollywood in mid-October 2023.

How Much Does Al Pacino Pay Per Month?

A Los Angeles judge ordered Al to make monthly child support payments to his girlfriend, according to court documents from Page Six. His monthly child support payments will be $30,000 per month, but there are a few other finances that the Scarface star will be required to cover.

Other Payments

In addition to the monthly payments, Al will be required to give Noor $110,000 right off the bat, before going to monthly payments. He’ll also be required to pay $13,000 for a night nurse and other medical expenses not covered by health insurance. He’ll also be required to put $15,000 per year into a fund to cover Roman’s education. In addition to the payments, the pair will have joint legal custody of their boy, but Noor will have primary physical custody.