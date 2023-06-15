Al Pacino’s Baby Born: Actor Welcomes 4th Child At 83 After Noor Alfallah Gives Birth

Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are parents! The couple “recently” welcomed their very first child together, according to TMZ. News of the little one’s arrival comes just one month after it was first revealed that Noor was pregnant. The baby’s sex has yet to be revealed, but Noor was already photographed hitting the town on June 14 following his or her arrival. The newborn’s exact birthday is unknown.

The couple confirmed that they’d been expecting their child after multiple sources revealed that Noor was eight months pregnant. A representative for Al also confirmed the exciting news to TMZ. Shortly after it was revealed that they were expecting their baby, a source close to the couple revealed that they hadn’t been planning on having a child, and the news that Noor was pregnant was a bit of a surprise since they were still a relatively new couple who had only been dating for about a year, per TMZ.

Al and Noor were first romantically connected back in April 2022. It was revealed that the couple had been dating during the COVID-19 pandemic, an insider told Page Six. Despite the over 50-year age difference, the source said they get on well. “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic,” they said. “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”

The insider also pointed out some of Noor’s other romantic partners, including Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 79, and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, 61. They said that she “mostly dates rich older men.” There was also a point when Noor was seen spending time with Clint Eastwood, 93, who she said was a family friend.

While the news that Al was going to become a father again was a surprise, The Godfather star has had quite a few high-profile relationships over the years, and he was already a dad to three adult children. He had his eldest daughter Julie Marie, 33, with Jan Tarrant. He also had twins Olivia and Anton James, 22, with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation star Beverly D’Angelo, 71.

While Al and Beverly split up in 2004, she has explained that they get along well as co-parents to their twins in an Instagram video, earlier in May. “In 1997, he looked me in the eye and said ‘I want you to be the mother of my children,’ and although I’d avoided that role my whole life, I was deeply in love and I was 100 percent in,” she said. “The power of our love for our children was the basis for resolving our conflicts and creating a new history as coparents. Leading individual lives separately but always intertwined as a family.”