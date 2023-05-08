Beverly D’Angelo Talks ‘Unique’ Relationship with Ex Al Pacino In Rare Comments About Their ‘Intimacy’

Beverly D’Angelo, 71, is giving fans details about her former romance with Al Pacino, 83, in a new Instagram video. The actress talked about how she and the actor, who dated from 1996 until 2004, first met and more intimate details about their time together, in the clip. She also shared how they still maintain a bond despite no longer being in a romantic relationship.

“I lived with Al for seven years and we have two children,” Beverly said in the video. She captioned it with, “Because you asked…,” referring to fans’ curiosity.

“In 1996, we were on the same plane going from Los Angeles to New York,” she continued. “He was seated in front of me, he said ‘come up and sit beside me,’ and by the time the plane landed, it was on.”

“In 1997, he looked me in the eye and said ‘I want you to be the mother of my children,’ and although I’d avoided that role my whole life, I was deeply in love and I was 100 percent in,” she added, before explaining that she and Al went through in vitro fertilization to have their kids. It led to the 2001 birth of their twins Anton and Olivia, who are now 22.

“Yikes, it got complicated, and our split was finalized in 2004,” she said while sharing family photos in the video. “The power of our love for our children was the basis for resolving our conflicts and creating a new history as coparents. Leading individual lives separately but always intertwined as a family.”

She ended the clip by saying, “As for me and Al, it is a unique and profound friendship between two artists that endures to this day, through thick and thin, 27 years now of doing it our way. And there you have it.”

In the caption for the video, Beverly explained that she decided to film the explanation because she kept getting direct messages from followers who would ask her about the romance. “My story with Al began 27 years ago, two artists meeting, falling in love,” she wrote in part of the caption. “We lived together for seven years, had two children, broke up, but continued steadily on our journey as co parents – and came to share our lives with a deeper kind of intimacy, honesty and acceptance than a ‘traditional’ relationship would have allowed (for us at least).”