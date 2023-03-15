Al Pacino, 82, Tries To Avoid Being Pelted By Rain In Rare Public Appearance At Ex-GF’s House

A rainy day reunion? Storms were strong across Southern California as Al Pacino, 82, visited his ex-girlfriend Lucila Sola, 46, for lunch at her home in Beverly Hills on Mar. 14, 2023. The Argentinian actress still looked fond of the Godfather star, seen together a full eight years after their 2015 split.

Ever the helpful ex, Lucia held an umbrella above Al’s head as rain pelted down after their lunch. She hurried him to an awaiting car, making sure the Hollywood legend didn’t have to endure the showers for long.

Al was bundled up in an all-black outfit, seen carrying his phone and a pair of Apple EarPods as he made his way from her house to his ride. She looked rainy-day chic while escorting her ex outside in a cozy look that included a faux fur coat, grey jeans, and comfy sneakers.

Lucila is very connected in the celeb world. Her daughter, Camila Morrone, was Leonardo DiCaprio’s last long-term girlfriend. The 25-year-old actress and Oscar-winner, 48, dated for four years before splitting last year. Interestingly, it was Al who first introduced the duo.

While Al and Lucila certainly looked close, their connection is only platonic. After they broke up in 2015 a source told The Sun, “They are so close but it wasn’t meant to be. They’re both dedicated to their craft, so sustaining a relationship was always going to be tough.”

Now, the veteran actor is in a relationship with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah, who is 53 years his junior. The May-December duo’s relationship made news in 2022, but they had reportedly been seeing each other long before that.

As an insider told Page Six at the time, “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.” They added, “She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”

Noor has some famous friends of her own. In the past, she’s been linked to Mick Jagger, 79, and billionaire investor and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, 61.