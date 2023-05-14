Al Pacino’s Kids: Meet The Oscar Winner’s 3 Children

Al Pacino is an Oscar-winning actor with an iconic Hollywood resume

Al Pacino has had one of the most iconic acting careers in Hollywood, as he’s played the leading roles in such classics as The Godfather, Scarface, Dog Day Afternoon and Scent of a Woman, for which he won the Best Actor Oscar in 1993. The New York City native, born in 1940, more recently took over the big screen in 2021’s House of Gucci, alongside Lady Gaga, for his portrayal of Aldo Gucci, the chairman of the Gucci brand from 1953 to 1986.

In May 2023, Al showed support for his buddy Sylvester Stallone, as he made an appearance on the Rocky vet’s reality show The Family Stallone. On it, the two Hollywood heavyweights waxed on about family, including their children. Let’s meet Al’s big brood, below.

Julie Pacino

Al has had a plethora of girlfriends in his life and an early one, acting coach Jan Tarrant, would end up welcoming a baby with him, his first child, daughter Julie Pacino, in 1989.

Julie was quick to follow her passion for directing films, after she would spoof her father’s movies as a kid, according to her interview with The New York Post. She even dropped out of UCLA, where she played softball on a scholarship, to study film in Austin, Texas, through the New York Film Academy. However, she would quickly ditch school to get some hands-on experience. In 2010, one of her shorts was even screened at Cannes Film Festival. Her Instagram is filled with more current film projects.

Julie also credits her dad for supporting her artistic aspirations, telling the outlet that he bought her a camcorder as a kid. “My dad, being an actor, obviously got a huge kick out of that,” she explained to the outlet in 2011. But she’s also very aware of her privilege. “I was always raised with perspective, and my mom always kept me in check and made sure that I never felt entitled or that I deserved anything because of something that my father did,” Julie told the outlet.

Olivia Pacino

Most recognized for playing the hilarious wife of Chevy Chase in the Vacation franchise, Beverly D’Angelo stole Al’s heart for six years from 1997 to 2003. During their romance, on January 25, 2001, they welcomed a set of twins! The couple were the proud parents of daughter Olivia Rose and son Anton James.

“I had a fantasy that when you have kids, you do it in a family setting,” Beverly recalled to Closer Weekly. “After we’d known each other for three months, [Al] looked me in the eyes and said, ‘I want you to be the mother of my children.’ That’s all I had to hear.”

Olivia keeps a healthy presence on Instagram, where she often gushes about her mom Beverly and her pops Al. In April 2021, she shared an adorable snap with her famous father for his birthday, writing, “Happy 81st to not only my inspiration but my best friend and the the best father I could ever ask for I love you.”

Anton Pacino

While his twin sister Olivia is having a ball on social media, Anton keeps a very low public profile, as he doesn’t appear to have a social media presence.

His famous father isn’t shy, however, in speaking out on how parenthood has changed his perspective for the better. “I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them,” Al shared to the The New Yorker in 2014. “So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”

In the same interview, he showed off a piece of home décor that Anton created when he was a youngster. “My son painted this when he was 4. ‘New York in the Fall,'” Al explained.