Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin & Their 3 Daughters Celebrate Show Premiere With Gorgeous Family Photos

Gangs all here! Sylvester Stallone, 76, and his family united at the premiere of their Paramount+ reality show, The Family Stallone, on Thursday, May 11. Sly, his wife Jennifer Flavin, and their daughters, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, posed together for pictures at the Torrisi restaurant in New York City. Sly and the four gorgeous women all dressed to the nines to celebrate their family reality show, which premieres May 17.

Sly posed in the center of the family pictures, wearing a black jacket over a matching shirt and matching jeans. Jennifer matched her husband in a black dress with matching open-toe heels. Jennifer briefly split from her famous husband last year, but since getting back together they seem happier than ever.

Sly and Jennifer’s daughters looked gorgeous at the premiere. They posed in green, white, and gold outfits that were all super elegant. Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet took pictures with their parents, and with each other, as they celebrated their upcoming show. Sly and Jennifer really made three beautiful children!

It’s been teased that The Family Stallone will cover the martial issues between Sly and Jennifer. The couple married in 1997 and fans were shocked when she filed for divorce in August 2022. However, less than one month later, the two confirmed they had reconciled. Sly opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in November about what caused the split.

“Sometimes I put work ahead of [my family] and that is a tragic mistake, which won’t happen again,” the Tulsa King star insisted. He also admitted to the Sunday Times that the separation was a “tumultuous time,” which reawakened his love for his family. “It takes precedence over my work and that was a hard lesson to learn,” Sly shared.

A source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet played a major part in helping their parents work through their problems. “Nobody knows Sly and Jennifer better than their girls and they could see that the love was still there just by the way they talked about the divorce and about each other,” they said. “In a way, they almost acted like messengers and worked together to help address, and eventually mend, the issues that were between Sly and Jennifer.”