‘Tulsa King’s Garrett Hedlund: There’s A ‘Kinship’ & ‘Trust’ Between Mitch & Sly Stallone’s Mob Boss (Exclusive)

When Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi is exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and forced to start anew, he begins to build his own crew from the ground up. He crosses paths with Mitch and Tyson, played by Garrett Hedlund and Jay Will, who quickly become his first allies. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Garrett and Jay about the lengths their characters will go to for Dwight as he gains new enemies.

“I think for Tyson it reveals itself every day. From the beginning, when you meet him at the airport and it’s like this very green relationship of filling each other out, like what’s your boundaries? From there, it develops itself and it stacks like a Tetris board,” Jay explained. “It has its puzzles to it, but I think the thing about it is Tyson doesn’t know exactly where this is going to land him. He thinks he knows the danger, he knows the cost, he knows the price, but I think he’s willing to pay whatever he has.”

When Mitch and Dwight meet, they realize they both have spent time behind bars. “There’s a kinship and a trust, a sort of potential brotherhood, that starts right off the bat just because of what they share in common within that, like behind bars. I think I saddle up into that position of reliability within what his aspirations are in the grounds of Tulsa pretty soon,” Garrett said.

Tyson is the first person Dwight comes across in Tulsa, and Tyson quickly becomes Dwight’s driver and right-hand man. When it comes to trust, Jay noted that Tyson doesn’t hesitate to follow Dwight. “There’s two approaches to trust. You can trust somebody fully until they break it or you can make somebody earn that trust. I think Tyson just throws that trust fully just completely open,” Jay told HollywoodLife.

For the Country Strong fans out there, there’s no denying that Garrett has musical talents. HollywoodLife asked whether or not Mitch will step out from behind the bar and perform at some point during the first season of Tulsa King. “You may just have to keep watching,” Garrett teased.

Tulsa King premieres November 13 on Paramount+. Paramount Network will also host a special linear airing of Tulsa King’s first two episodes on November 20 immediately following a new episode of Yellowstone.