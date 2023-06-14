Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, Spotted In New Photos Amid Pregnancy

Noor Alfallah, 29, was seen on a casual outing in Los Angeles amid her pregnancy with Hollywood legend Al Pacino.

June 14, 2023 6:06PM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger's ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah goes shopping for a cell phone with her mother at T-mobile in Beverly Hills Thursday, a couple days after being spotted with Clint Eastwood. 31 Jan 2019 Pictured: Noor Alfallah. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA349154_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah were seen leaving a double date dinner with his best friend, director Harold Becker at E Baldi restaurant. Noor could be seen showing a nice photo of a young Al Pacino during the outing. Pictured: Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Rocker Mick Jagger seen out for a walk with reported new love interest 22 year old Noor Alfallah. 02 Nov 2017 Pictured: Mike Jagger and Noor Alfallah, July 5th. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA110018_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Al Pacino‘s girlfriend Noor Alfallah looked laid back as she stepped out in L.A. on Wednesday, June 14 amid her pregnancy with the Godfather icon. In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the 29-year-old mother-to-be rocked a navy blue button down sweater, a pair of Free City sweats, and black and white sneakers while hitting up a local Rite Aid in Beverly Hills. She wore her long dark down and wavy around her shoulders, and finished the look with a stylish pair of sunglasses.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah
Al and Noor on a previous outing. (MEGA)

Noor’s low-key appearance comes after big news — late in May, TMZ confirmed that the rarely seen duo are expecting their first child together. Furthermore, sources for the outlet claimed Noor is already eight months along. While Al, 83, was reportedly skeptical and rumored to demand a DNA test, he also confessed to feeling the pregnancy and impending birth are “special.”

“It feels like it always did … it’s very special,” he said in a June 6 video published by The Daily Mail. “It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.” A June 1 report by TMZ claimed that Al, who has been dating Noor since 2022, could hardly believe it and needed proof he is the father. Sources with “direct knowledge” reportedly told the outlet that the Scent Of A Woman actor “had medical issues that would have commonly prevented a man from impregnating a woman.” He was also reportedly “shocked” to find out Noor was pregnant two months ago.

Noor Alfallah
MEGA

The House of Gucci star has three adult childrenJulie Pacino, with ex Jan Tarrant, and twins Olivia and Anton Pacino, whom he shares with ex Beverly D’Angelo. But despite the large age gap between his youngest kids and the impending arrival, a report says he’s “excited” to be a father again. “Al loves being a father and always has,” a source told PEOPLE for a June 5 report. “He is excited.” They added, “being a parent is and always was an important part of Al’s life.”

