Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, Spotted In New Photos Amid Pregnancy

Al Pacino‘s girlfriend Noor Alfallah looked laid back as she stepped out in L.A. on Wednesday, June 14 amid her pregnancy with the Godfather icon. In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the 29-year-old mother-to-be rocked a navy blue button down sweater, a pair of Free City sweats, and black and white sneakers while hitting up a local Rite Aid in Beverly Hills. She wore her long dark down and wavy around her shoulders, and finished the look with a stylish pair of sunglasses.

Noor’s low-key appearance comes after big news — late in May, TMZ confirmed that the rarely seen duo are expecting their first child together. Furthermore, sources for the outlet claimed Noor is already eight months along. While Al, 83, was reportedly skeptical and rumored to demand a DNA test, he also confessed to feeling the pregnancy and impending birth are “special.”

“It feels like it always did … it’s very special,” he said in a June 6 video published by The Daily Mail. “It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.” A June 1 report by TMZ claimed that Al, who has been dating Noor since 2022, could hardly believe it and needed proof he is the father. Sources with “direct knowledge” reportedly told the outlet that the Scent Of A Woman actor “had medical issues that would have commonly prevented a man from impregnating a woman.” He was also reportedly “shocked” to find out Noor was pregnant two months ago.

The House of Gucci star has three adult children — Julie Pacino, with ex Jan Tarrant, and twins Olivia and Anton Pacino, whom he shares with ex Beverly D’Angelo. But despite the large age gap between his youngest kids and the impending arrival, a report says he’s “excited” to be a father again. “Al loves being a father and always has,” a source told PEOPLE for a June 5 report. “He is excited.” They added, “being a parent is and always was an important part of Al’s life.”