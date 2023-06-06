Al Pacino Breaks Silence On ‘Special’ Baby News Amid 29-Year-Old Girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s Pregnancy

Al Pacino, 83, is thrilled to be expecting a baby with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah. “It feels like it always did … it’s very special,” he raved in a video published by the Daily Mail (seen here) on Tuesday, June 6. “It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.” He also revealed that he is not yet aware of the baby’s gender. He appeared to be in good spirits in the video, which was taken on Monday, June 5 while he was on a stroll in Los Angeles.

Al’s statement marked the first time he spoke publicly about Noor’s pregnancy news, which came to light on May 31. The Godfather star is the father to daughter Julie, 33, whom he shares with Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins, daughter Olivia and son Anton, whose mother is Beverly D’Angelo. Al’s fourth baby on the way was “total surprise” to him, according to TMZ.

Shortly after the pregnancy news broke, rumors circulated that Al did not believe he was capable of reproducing and demanded a DNA test be performed on Noor’s unborn child. The House of Gucci actor “had medical issues that would have commonly prevented a man from impregnating a woman,” TMZ reported. However, a person close to the couple said that report is not accurate and also denied gossip that Noor purposely hid the pregnancy from Al until she was almost four months along.

“If she waited until 11 weeks to tell Al it is because she found out then,” a reported friend pf the actor told DailyMail.com. “She’s wanted to have a baby for years and Al could not be happier. He loves Noor and the feeling is mutual.”

Al and Noor were first linked in April 2022, although several outlets claim they first started seeing each other in 2020. “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father,” a source explained to Page Six in 2022. “She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”

Noor previously dated Mick Jagger as well as billionaire Nicolas Berggruen. The entertainment industry guru is credited as a producer on the 2019 short film La Petite Mort, per her IMDb page. She also executive produced the 2018 TV short Brosa Nostra. She and her sister, Remi Alfallah, landed a deal with Imagine Entertainment in 2021 to “find fresh voices” for its various platforms, per Deadline. Before that, she worked as the vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony.