Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Spotted For The 1st Time Since Pregnancy Announcement: Photos

Al Pacino‘s 29-year-old girlfriend appeared in public for the first time since it was revealed that the couple is expecting a baby together. Noor Alfallah was pictured in Los Angeles on Monday, June 5, without Al, who is about to be a father again at 83 years old. Noor was on the phone as she walked out of a medical building towards her car with her mother, according to Page Six. The film producer tried to conceal her baby bump by wearing a heavy black leather jacket and baggy clothes.

News of Noor’s pregnancy broke on Tuesday May 30, and Al’s rep confirmed to TMZ that the brunette beauty is eight months pregnant with the couple’s baby. Sources close to Al and his girlfriend said that Noor’s pregnancy was a “total surprise.” The couple was first romantically linked in April 2022, though it’s unclear how long they’ve actually been together for.

Another recent TMZ article claimed that Al asked for a DNA test to prove that Noor’s baby is his. The Oscar winner reportedly “was so certain” he couldn’t get his girlfriend pregnant, because he “had medical issues that would have commonly prevented a man from impregnating a woman.” However, the DNA test ultimately proved that Al is the father, per TMZ.

The new baby will be Noor’s first child and Al’s fourth. He shares his eldest daughter Julie Marie, 33, with Julie Tarrant, and he has twins Anton James and Olivia, both 22, with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation actress Beverly D’Angelo. Al has never been married to any of his ex partners, including the mothers of his children.

Noor was connected to older famous men even before she was linked to Al. She previously dated Mick Jagger, 79, and then she was involved with 61-year-old billionaire Nicholas Berggruen. Noor is a film producer and worked for Lynda Obst Productions, according to her IMDb profile. She’s been laying low since the news of her pregnancy, and she allegedly only has one month to go until she gives birth.