Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Spotted For The 1st Time Since Pregnancy Announcement: Photos

Noor Alfallah, 29, stepped out in Los Angeles and tried to conceal her baby bump almost a week after news broke that she's pregnant with Al Pacino's baby.

June 6, 2023 2:39PM EDT
Noor Alfallah
EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger's ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah goes shopping for a cell phone with her mother at T-mobile in Beverly Hills Thursday, a couple days after being spotted with Clint Eastwood. 31 Jan 2019 Pictured: Noor Alfallah. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA349154_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah were seen leaving a double date dinner with his best friend, director Harold Becker at E Baldi restaurant. Noor could be seen showing a nice photo of a young Al Pacino during the outing. Pictured: Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Rocker Mick Jagger seen out for a walk with reported new love interest 22 year old Noor Alfallah. 02 Nov 2017 Pictured: Mike Jagger and Noor Alfallah, July 5th. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA110018_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Al Pacino‘s 29-year-old girlfriend appeared in public for the first time since it was revealed that the couple is expecting a baby together. Noor Alfallah was pictured in Los Angeles on Monday, June 5, without Al, who is about to be a father again at 83 years old. Noor was on the phone as she walked out of a medical building towards her car with her mother, according to Page Six. The film producer tried to conceal her baby bump by wearing a heavy black leather jacket and baggy clothes.

Noor Alfallah
Noor Alfallah in Beverly Hills in April 2019 (Photo: MEGA)

News of Noor’s pregnancy broke on Tuesday May 30, and Al’s rep confirmed to TMZ that the brunette beauty is eight months pregnant with the couple’s baby. Sources close to Al and his girlfriend said that Noor’s pregnancy was a “total surprise.” The couple was first romantically linked in April 2022, though it’s unclear how long they’ve actually been together for.

Another recent TMZ article claimed that Al asked for a DNA test to prove that Noor’s baby is his. The Oscar winner reportedly “was so certain” he couldn’t get his girlfriend pregnant, because he “had medical issues that would have commonly prevented a man from impregnating a woman.” However, the DNA test ultimately proved that Al is the father, per TMZ.

Al Pacino
Al Pacino at The Game Show Awards in Dec. 2022 (Photo: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for/Shutterstock)

The new baby will be Noor’s first child and Al’s fourth. He shares his eldest daughter Julie Marie, 33, with Julie Tarrant, and he has twins Anton James and Olivia, both 22, with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation actress Beverly D’Angelo. Al has never been married to any of his ex partners, including the mothers of his children.

Noor was connected to older famous men even before she was linked to Al. She previously dated Mick Jagger, 79, and then she was involved with 61-year-old billionaire Nicholas Berggruen. Noor is a film producer and worked for Lynda Obst Productions, according to her IMDb profile. She’s been laying low since the news of her pregnancy, and she allegedly only has one month to go until she gives birth.

