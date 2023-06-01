Al Pacino Demanded A DNA Test To Prove He Was Father Of Noor Alfallah’s Baby: Report

Al Pacino turned 83 in April. His girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has yet to turn 30. So, when Noor became pregnant, Al was reportedly surprised by this, according to TMZ. The Scent of a Woman star “was so certain” he couldn’t get Noor or anyone else pregnant that he didn’t believe the baby was his at first TMZ reports that Al “had medical issues that would have commonly prevented a man from impregnating a woman.” Al reported doubted that Noor’s child was his and asked for a DNA test. The publication reports that she respected his wishes, and the test showed that Al is indeed the father.

Noor is reportedly a month away from giving birth. Al was reportedly unaware that his girlfriend was pregnant until two months ago. When he found out, Al was “shocked,” according to TMZ. HollywoodLife reached out to Al’s rep for comment.

An earlier TMZ report noted that this child, Al’s fourth, was not planned. Al – who has 22-year-old twins with Beverly D’Angelo and a 33-year-old daughter with Jan Tarrant – was not gunning for a fourth child. It’s also unclear how long AL and Noor have been together. Some reports claim that the couple started dating during the COVID-19 pandemic, which could put them together back as far as 2020. Other publications say Al and Noor have been together for just a year.

“She has been with Al for some time, and they get on very well,” Page Six reported, noting that Noor was previously involved with Mick Jagger before dating 61-year-old billionaire Nicholas Berggruen. “The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money,” the publication reported.

Noor is a film producer who worked on 2018 TV Short Brosa Nostra, per her IMDb profile. She was also listed as a staff member for Lynda Obst Productions, a company that worked on films like the visually stunning Interstellar and the romcom, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.

Though the unplanned child was a bit of a surprise, the news has been greeted with joy. Al’s friend and frequent costar, Robert De Niro – who also became a dad recently – sent his well-wishes to Al when asked about Pacino’s incoming baby. “God bless him,” said De Niro.