New Dad Robert De Niro, 79, Sends Love To Al Pacino, 83, As He Expects Baby At 83: ‘God Bless Him’

“What a guy,” Robert De Niro said of Al Pacino when speaking to PEOPLE on Wednesday (May 31) at a press junket for the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival. The chat came after news broke about Al, 83, expecting his fourth child, this time with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah. Robert, 79, welcomed his seventh child earlier in May, when his 45-year-old girlfriend, Tiffany Chen. When asked about his Heat costar becoming a father, Robert said, “Go Al. God bless him.”

Multiple outlets confirmed on May 30 that Al and Noor would welcome their first child together within a month. Al previously welcomed two children with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation actress Beverly D’Angelo: 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton Pacino. Al also has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie Pacino, whom he had with acting coach Jan Tarrant. Pacino and Alfallah, a movie producer, have been linked since 2022 (though there are reports that they met in 2020.) She previously dated Mick Jagger and Nicholas Berggruen.

Shortly before the world learned about Pacino’s incoming bundle of joy, Beverly D’Angelo, 71, spoke about her relationship with the Scent of a Woman actor. The two were involved from 1996 to 2004. “In 1996, we were on the same plane going from Los Angeles to New York,” she said in an Instagram video. “He was seated in front of me, he said, ‘come up and sit beside me,’ and by the time the plane landed, it was on. In 1997, he looked me in the eye and said, ‘I want you to be the mother of my children,’ and although I’d avoided that role my whole life, I was deeply in love, and I was 100 percent in.”

D’Angelo said that “it got complicated,” resulting in their split in 2004. “As for me and Al, it is a unique and profound friendship between two artists that endures to this day, through thick and thin, 27 years now of doing it our way. And there you have it,” she said at the end.

De Niro debuted his newborn child, a girl, on May 11. He shared a photo with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, and the world got its first clear look at Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro. “This baby is planned,” Gayle confirmed. “They both wanted this baby. They’re over the moon. She was brought here by love. He’s very psyched and excited about it.”