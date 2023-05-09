Robert De Niro, 79, Secretly Welcomes 7th Baby & Spills The News During Interview

A rep for Robert De Niro confirmed on May 9 that the actor has welcomed his seventh child. This comes one day after Robert himself spilled the beans to ET Canada in an interview. When the interviewer pointed out that Robert has six children, and he corrected her, adding, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.” The rep then confirmed that Robert’s statement was legit.

The mother of Robert’s seventh child has not been confirmed. However, he has been linked to Tiffany Chen since 2021, and in April, she was sporting an apparent baby bump while they were out together, according to Page Six. Robert’s first child is Drena De Niro, 51, who he adopted while married to her mother, Diahnne Abbott. They also had a son, Raphael De Niro, 46, together. He then had twin sons, Julian and Aaron De Niro, 27, with Toukie Smith, who he dated from 1988 until 1996. He married his second wife, Grace Hightower, in 1997, and their son, Elliot De Niro, 25, was born the following year. They went on to have a daughter via surrogate in 2011, as well.

Now, Robert has added another little one to his brood. In the ET Canada interview, he dished all about life as a dad. “My kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful,” he shared. “My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. But I adore her, you know. And my youngest now…that’ll be more to come. It is what it is.”

As for his parenting style, Robert added, “I don’t like to lay down the law and stuff like that, but [sometimes] you have no choice. And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you can’t.”

Robert and Tiffany have kept a low profile since they started dating, but they were first linked in August 2021 after a vacation to France. They popped up again on another romantic trip to Europe in July 2022. Robert has never publicly discussed the status of the relationship. Tiffany played a Tai Chi instructor in his 2015 movie, The Intern.