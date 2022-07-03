Robert De Niro, 78, Spotted On Vacation With Rumored GF Tiffany Chen In Spain: Photos

Robert De Niro is taking his summer vacation seriously. The Oscar-winning actor, 78, was spotted on a sun-soaked holiday on the gorgeous island of Formentera off the coast of Spain on Saturday, July 2. Looking ready for some rest and relaxation, he was joined by his rumored girlfriend Tiffany Chen. The adorable pair were twinning in white shirts and cut-off shorts as they enjoyed walking along the beach before hopping in a boat for a romantic ride.

Although Robert has not publicly addressed his relationship with Tiffany, a New York City-based martial arts instructor, the two sparked romance rumors after they were seen holding hands in the south of France last August. Later, they were even snapped sharing a kiss on a yacht owned by his billionaire business partner James Packer, per People. The two had met on the set of the 2015 movie The Intern, where Tiffany played a Tai Chi instructor.

Robert’s alleged romance with Tiffany comes as he is still in a bitter divorce battle with his ex wife Grace Hightower. The two were married in 1997, separated in 1999, then reconciled in 2004. In 2018, they split again. The court battle between the exes — who share son Elliot, 23, and daughter Helen, 9 — is primarily over finances.

At the time of the split, Robert said he and Grace were attempting to co-parent as best they could during the challenging period. “Grace and I have two beautiful children together. We are entering a period of transition in our relationship which is a difficult but constructive process,” he said in a brief statement. “I honor Grace as a wonderful mother and ask for privacy and respect from all as we proceed to develop our roles as partners in parenting.”

Robert also shares son Raphael, 44, and daughter Drena, 49, with his first wife, actress Diahnne Abbott, whom he was married to from 1976 to 1988. He also welcomed twins Julian and Aaron, 25, while dating model Toukie Smith. The pair had dated from 1988 to 1996.