Robert De Niro & Tiffany Chen Debut Baby Girl In Adorable Photo & Reveal Her Name

Just three days after confirming that he welcomed his 7th child, Robert De Niro shared the first photo of his little one and shared her moniker.

May 11, 2023
Robert De Niro is giving fans a glimpse a closer look at his newborn daughter’s face for the first time! On the May 11 episode of CBS This MorningGayle King revealed an adorable photo of Robert’s baby girl, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro. In the pic, Gia is wearing a white onesie and looking right at the camera while being held up. Gayle also confirmed that Gia was born on April 6, so Robert and his girlfriendTiffany Chen, were able to keep news of her birth private for a full month.

At 79 years old, Robert is now the dad of seven kids, and becoming a dad to a newborn at nearly 80 years old is something that he very much wanted. “This baby is planned,” Gayle confirmed. “They both wanted this baby. They’re over the moon. She was brought here by love. He’s very psyched and excited about it.”

Gayle actually interviewed Robert on May 6 and they talked about fatherhood, but he kept tight-lipped about the fact that he had just welcomed a baby girl one month prior. On Monday, May 8, though, he let the news slip during an interview with ET Canada. Gayle said she phoned Robert and called him out for not giving her the scoop, which is why he decided to share the exclusive photo and baby name information with her.

Robert was first linked to Tiffany in 2021 following his 2018 divorce from Grace Hightower. The two have kept their relationship out of the public eye for the most part. During Robert’s ET Canada interview on May 6, an interviewer mentioned that he was the father of six children, and he admitted, “Seven, actually, I just had a baby.” The bombshell news was came out very subtly, and the Internet blew up when the interview dropped.

Gia is now the youngest of the De Niro brood. The actor had his first two children with ex-wifeDiahnne Abbott. He adopted Diahnne’s daughter, Drena De Niro, who is now 51, after marrying Diahnne, and then he and Diahnne had a son, Raphael De Niro, now 46, together. After ending that marriage, Robert had twins with then-girlfriend, Toukie Smith. The boys, Julian and Aaron De Niro, are now 27. Robert then married Grace in 1997 and they had a son, Elliot De Niro, 25, and daughter, Helen De Niro, 11, together.

