Robert De Niro’s Baby Seen In 1st Photos As Actor’s Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Cradles Newborn

A doting momma! Robert De Niro‘s girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, appeared to be a hands-on mom while out with the pair’s newborn baby in New York City on May 10. This is the first time that the 79-year-old’s girlfriend and baby have been photographed since the child’s arrival earlier this year (SEE PHOTOS HERE). While out with her child, the martial arts instructor rocked a casual ensemble that featured grey sweatpants and a black t-shirt. Meanwhile, her little one was bundled up in a white blanket and rocked a pink onesie.

While on the stroll with her newborn, Tiffany was accompanied by an unidentified friend, who helped her push the baby stroller along while she held her child. Later, Robert’s leading lady switched up her outfit and opted to add a matching grey zip-up jacket completing her trendy tracksuit look. Throughout her outing, however, Tiffany concealed her face with a face mask. The Meet the Fockers star was not spotted alongside his newborn and girlfriend that day.

Tiffany’s first public outing with the baby comes just one day after Robert publicly announced his brood grew from six to seven during an interview with ET Canada. When the interviewer noted that he is a father-of-six, he quickly corrected her and spilled the tea on his latest arrival. “Seven, actually. I just had a baby,” he quipped. When talking about being a proud dad to a handful of kids, he noted that it can be a challenge. “My kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful,” the Taxi Driver star said. “My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. But I adore her, you know. And my youngest now…that’ll be more to come. It is what it is.”

Later, while promoting his latest film, About My Father, on Tuesday, the Oscar winner told Access Hollywood about his personal thoughts on fatherhood. “Sometimes, I don’t think people really know what being a good father is,” Robert told the outlet. “Well, you know you have a responsibility but look, it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement, but it’s scary and you do your best.” While at the film’s premiere that evening, Tiffany’s beau told Page Six that his latest child was not a surprise. When asked if he was surprised to become a new dad at nearly 80 years old, he plainly told the outlet that, “no” he was not. “How you could not plan that kind of thing?”, Robert added.

The longtime Hollywood legend welcomed his first child, Drena De Niro, 51, when he adopted her in 1976 while married to her mother, Diahnne Abbott. Later, Robert and Diahnne welcomed a son, Raphael De Niro, 46. Much later, when he was dating Toukie Smith, he welcomed twin sons, Julian and Aaron De Niro, 27. During his second marriage to Grace Hightower, whom he split with in 2018, he welcomed their son, Elliot De Niro, 25. Prior to his child with Tiffany, he welcomed a daughter, 11, via surrogate with Grace in 2011. He has been linked to Tiffany since 2021, however, they first met while working on the set of The Intern in 2015.