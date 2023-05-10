Robert De Niro Shares His ‘Excitement’ Over Baby #7 In 1st Interview Since Announcement: Watch

Robert De Niro opened up about what it means to be a “good father” a day after he surprised fans with the news of his secret baby! The legendary actor, 79, was on the promotional trail for his latest movie, aptly titled About My Father, when he shared his thoughts on becoming a dad for the seventh time. “Sometimes, I don’t think people really know what being a good father is,” he told Access Hollywood on May 9. “Well, you know you have a responsibility but look, it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement, but it’s scary and you do your best.”

A day before, the Oscar winner was asked if he was surprised about becoming a father again later in life, as he had welcomed his first biological child in 1976. Robert told Page Six that he was not surprised, adding “How could you not plan that kind of thing.”

The red carpet admission came only hours after Robert had dropped the secret baby bomb during an interview with ET Canada. When the reporter mentioned Robert’s “six” kids, the actor corrected the mistake. “Seven, actually. I just had a baby,” Robert explained.

The Godfather alum’s rep also confirmed the news, but did not reveal if Robert had welcomed a son or daughter. The rep, nor Robert, did not reveal the identity of the baby’s mother as well, although Robert has been linked to Tiffany Chen since 2021, and in April, she was sporting an apparent baby bump, according to Page Six.

The new baby arrives as Robert has been the troop leader of a brood of six for years. Robert’s first child is Drena De Niro, 51, who he adopted while married to her mother, Diahnne Abbott. They also had a son, Raphael De Niro, 46, together. Robert and Toukie Smith, who he dated from 1988 until 1996, welcomed twin sons, Julian and Aaron De Niro, 27. Then with his ex wife Grace Hightower, whom he split with in 2018 after 20 years together, he welcomed their son, Elliot De Niro, 25. They went on to have a daughter via surrogate in 2011, as well.

During his baby bombshell interview, Robert also dished on the second youngest of his brood, with a tease of the new bundle of joy. “My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. But I adore her, you know. And my youngest now…that’ll be more to come. It is what it is.”