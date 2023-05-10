Robert De Niro Shares His ‘Excitement’ Over Baby #7 In 1st Interview Since Announcement: Watch

A day after the iconic actor shocked fans by revealing he secretly welcomed a baby, De Niro dished on 'being a good father.'

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 10, 2023 11:55AM EDT
View gallery
Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower 'Hands of Stone' premiere, 69th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2016
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Robert De Niro is pictured arriving to visit his Elliot in New York. Elliot is De Niro’s son from his second marriage to actress and philanthropist Grace Hightower. De Niro and Hightower separated in 2018, nearly 20 years after De Niro first filed for divorce from his second wife. Back then, there was also a nasty custody over Elliot and despite everything that was going on, De Niro spent as much time with his youngest son as he could. “He would break off a meeting with me if he had to go see Elliot,” Chuck Low, a friend of De Niro’s and a part-time actor once told People. Pictured: Elliot De Niro, Robert De Niro BACKGRID USA 17 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Robert De Niro and Drena De Niro 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Nov 2016
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Robert De Niro opened up about what it means to be a “good father” a day after he surprised fans with the news of his secret baby! The legendary actor, 79, was on the promotional trail for his latest movie, aptly titled About My Father, when he shared his thoughts on becoming a dad for the seventh time. “Sometimes, I don’t think people really know what being a good father is,” he told Access Hollywood on May 9. “Well, you know you have a responsibility but look, it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement, but it’s scary and you do your best.”

A day before, the Oscar winner was asked if he was surprised about becoming a father again later in life, as he had welcomed his first biological child in 1976. Robert told Page Six that he was not surprised, adding “How could you not plan that kind of thing.”

The red carpet admission came only hours after Robert had dropped the secret baby bomb during an interview with ET CanadaWhen the reporter mentioned Robert’s “six” kids, the actor corrected the mistake. “Seven, actually. I just had a baby,” Robert explained.

The Godfather alum’s rep also confirmed the news, but did not reveal if Robert had welcomed a son or daughter. The rep, nor Robert, did not reveal the identity of the baby’s mother as well, although Robert has been linked to Tiffany Chen since 2021, and in April, she was sporting an apparent baby bump, according to Page Six.

Robert De Niro opened up about being a ‘good father’ a day after he revealed a secret baby. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

The new baby arrives as Robert has been the troop leader of a brood of six for years. Robert’s first child is Drena De Niro, 51, who he adopted while married to her mother, Diahnne Abbott. They also had a son, Raphael De Niro, 46, together. Robert and Toukie Smith, who he dated from 1988 until 1996, welcomed twin sons, Julian and Aaron De Niro, 27. Then with his ex wife Grace Hightower, whom he split with in 2018 after 20 years together, he welcomed their son, Elliot De Niro, 25. They went on to have a daughter via surrogate in 2011, as well.

During his baby bombshell interview, Robert also dished on the second youngest of his brood, with a tease of the new bundle of joy. “My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. But I adore her, you know. And my youngest now…that’ll be more to come. It is what it is.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad