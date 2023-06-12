Al Pacino Reunites With Ex Beverly D’Angelo Amid GF Noor Alfallah’s Pregnancy: Photos

A family Sunday! Amid Al Pacino, 83, and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 29, expecting their first child together, the Scarface star was spotted hanging out with his ex, Beverly D’Angelo, 71, on Jun. 11. The former lovebirds were spotted spending time at an escape room in Los Angeles with their twin children, Anton and Olivia, 22. While at the family outing (see PHOTOS HERE), Al rocked a casual, yet trendy, all-black ensemble that featured black pants, a V-neck shirt, and a black sports jacket. He completed the look with a scarf around his neck.

Meanwhile, the National Lampoon’s Vacation star for her part, looked chic in a black blazer and black-and-white striped top. The two exes, who were never married but dated from 1996 to 2004, appeared deep in conversation while sitting outside the escape room on a small ledge. As previously mentioned, Beverly and Al’s outing comes amid his girlfriend’s pregnancy, which was confirmed by TMZ on May 30.

Not long after news broke of the House of Gucci‘s star’s soon-to-be fourth child, Al told The Daily Mail on Jun. 6 that he is excited to be a dad once again. “It feels like it always did … it’s very special,” he told the outlet last week. “It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.” More so, the longtime Hollywood legend added that he does not yet know the sex of their child reportedly due next month. Al also shares a daughter, Julie, 33, with Jan Tarrant.

When his 29-year-old girlfriend became pregnant, Al reportedly requested a DNA test to confirm that he was indeed the father, a source told TMZ on Jun. 1. The insider claimed that Al was “so certain” that he could not get anyone pregnant due to “medical issues that would have commonly prevented a man from impregnating a woman.” His leading lady obliged and the tests reportedly did prove that the 83-year-old is the father of her unborn child.

Most recently, Beverly took to Instagram to share a rare video explaining her and Al’s complex friendship nearly 20 years after their split. “My story with Al began 27 years ago, two artists meeting, falling in love. We lived together for seven years, had two children ,broke up, but continued steadily on our journey as co parents- and came to share our lives with a deeper kind of intimacy, honesty and acceptance than a ‘traditional’ relationship would have allowed, ( for us at least),” the 71-year-old wrote in her caption of the clip. “We’ve always been linked on the creative level- our conversations about acting, the search/ need for expression- that’s a conversation that started in 96 and continues to this day. It’s def a unique relationship, encompassing a wide breadth / depth of experiences and emotions, through thick and thin, a true friendship.”