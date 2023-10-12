Al Pacino, 83, & Noor Alfallah, 29, Spotted on Date Night in West Hollywood Amid Split Rumors: Photos

Image Credit: https://hollywoodlife.com/feature/who-is-maurizio-gucci-4587826/

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino may still be an item! The 83-year-old Scarface actor and 29-year-old producer, who welcomed a child on June 6, were seen on a rare date night at West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont on Wednesday, October 12. In photos you can SEE HERE via Daily Mail, Noor was photographed at the wheel of a black SUV leaving the location, while Al sat next to her in the passenger’s seat. She wore a low-key black outfit, and her long, dark hair was styled in a sleek middle part. The actor also wore black and appeared to be chatting with Noor as she drove.

The photos were unexpected, given that Noor filed for physical custody of their four-month-old son, Roman Pacino, in September, sparking breakup rumors. Though little Roman is Noor’s first child, he’s actually Al’s fourth. The House of Gucci actor also shares Julie Marie Pacino, born in 1989, with ex Jan Tarrant; and Olivia Rose and Anton James Pacino with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

And despite being a seasoned dad, it never gets old for the Godfather icon. “Al loves being a father and always has,” a source told PEOPLE for a June 5 report, just a day ahead of the baby’s birth. “He is excited.” The source added that, “Being a parent is and always was an important part of Al’s life.”

In a 2014 interview, the household name actor also stressed that it’s important that he be there for his children — and further, that it mitigates selfishness to be a dad. “I’m responsible to them,” he told The New Yorker at the time. “I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”

Noor and Al began dating in 2020. Al’s rep confirmed to TMZ in May of 2023 that the duo was expecting their first child together.