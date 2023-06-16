Al Pacino, 83, & GF Noor Alfallah, 29, Seen For 1st Time After Welcoming Baby: Photos

New parents Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, were spotted out in West Hollywood on Tuesday, June 13 — less than two weeks after welcoming their first baby together. In photos obtained by Page Six that can be seen HERE, the actor and his director girlfriend were seen leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel with leftovers after a casual dinner date. Noor then drove them away in her black Land Rover. A baby seat could be seen in the back of the car, but it does not appear that they brought their child along for their date night.

The Godfather star and Noor’s outing occurred two days before it was revealed that they welcomed their little one into the world. The exciting news was confirmed by Al’s rep, Stan Rosenfield. “I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino,” he told TMZ. Noor’s pregnancy was revealed at the end of May, less than two weeks before she gave birth. The exact date baby Roman entered the world is not known.

While Roman is Noor’s first child, Al is already the father to three adult children. He shares his firstborn, Julie Marie, 33, with Jan Tarrant. His 22-year-old twins, Olivia and Anton James, are the result of his relationship with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation star Beverly D’Angelo, 71.

Noor’s pregnancy was a “total surprise” to the House of Gucci actor, per TMZ. Furthermore, another report from the outlet claimed Al did not believe he could father a child at his age due to a medical condition and demanded a DNA test. However, a person close to the couple denied the report as well as speculation that Noor hid the pregnancy from Al.

On June 6, Al appeared to be thrilled to have a baby on the way (or possibly already born) when he told reporters that becoming a dad again is “very special.” He added, “It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.”

Noor and Al have been together since 2022, although there is speculation they were an item much before that. “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well,” a source explained to Page Six in April 2022. “The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.” Noor previously dated Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, so age does not seem to be a problem with her.