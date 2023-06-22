Al Pacino, 83, & Noor Alfallah, 29, Step Out For Romantic Dinner Date After Welcoming Baby

New parents Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah snuck away for a date night in Los Angeles on June 20. The two were photographed leaving Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. They walked to the car separately, both wearing dark ensembles. Noor carried a bag of leftovers in one hand and looked incredible in a plunging black top with dark pants and a matching coat.

The date night came just five days after news broke that Al and Noor had welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Roman. They managed to keep their baby news out of the media for almost the entirety of Noor’s pregnancy. News didn’t break that Noor was pregnant until May 30. The baby’s actual birthdate is unclear, but he or she was born before June 15, which is the date when it was publicly confirmed that Noor had given birth.

At 83 years old, this was Al’s fourth child, and the baby was reportedly not planned. “It was a total surprise,” TMZ reported. Al and Noor have only been dating for about a year, as they were first romantically linked in April 2022. The legendary actor was reportedly not planning on having another child, according to TMZ’s report.

Al didn’t start having kids until he was in his 50s, with his first daughter, Julie Pacino, born in 1989. He shares the 33-year-old with ex, Jan Tarrant. The Godfather star then went on to welcome twins, Olivia and Anton Pacino, with Beverly D’Angelo in 2001 when Al was 60 years old.

For the most part, Al has kept his relationship with Noor out of the public eye. However, he did briefly comment on the pair’s newest bundle of joy earlier this month. “It’s very special,” Al shared. “It always has been. I’ve got many kids, but this is really special coming at this time.”