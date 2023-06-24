Al Pacino’s GF Noor Alfallah Takes Call On Coffee Run After Giving Birth To His Baby

Noor Alfallah looked like she was back to business during a coffee run on Friday just two weeks after welcoming her first child with Al Pacino. The stunning producer, 29, was spotted out in Beverly Hills while appearing to be in a serious conversation on her cell phone. Rocking a chic all-black ensemble and carrying her iced beverage, Noor was the moment in the tony town of Los Angeles.

The new mom strolled along the sidewalk in a pair of a black leather slides and added a set of designer shades to her fashion-forward look. As the wind blew her raven locks, Noor looked like she had just stepped off the cover of a magazine.

The outing comes just a week after Noor and Al were photographed leaving Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. And the date night came just five days after news broke that Al and Noor had welcomed a baby boy named Roman. At 83 years old, this was Al’s fourth child, and the baby was reportedly not planned. “It was a total surprise,” TMZ reported.

In addition to his new bundle of joy, the Oscar winner also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D’Angelo, and daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant.

Meanwhile, Noor, who has worked as a producer since graduating from the University Of Southern California’s Cinematic School Of Arts, first gained recognition when she started dating legendary Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

Noor and Al’s red-hot romance started in April 2022 when they found themselves in the midst of swirling romance rumors. The speculation mill went into overdrive when snapshots of the duo enjoying a dinner together surfaced, setting the internet ablaze. Sources told Page Six last year that this dynamic duo had been keeping their love under wraps since the pandemic first hit.