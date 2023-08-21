Drake Catches A Book Thrown At His Head During Concert & Claps Back At Thrower: Watch

Drake showed how quick he is during his San Francisco concert on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late rapper, 36, had a book tossed at his head while he was performing as part of his It’s All A Blur tour. Luckily, he caught the book and told the fan that if it had hit him, they would’ve had some problems.

Drake catches book thrown at him on stage: “You lucky I’m quick.” pic.twitter.com/fwI5R3Gsgk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2023

Drake was in the middle of giving a speech between songs when a copy of his poetry book Titles Ruin Everything came flying through the air. He reached his hand up and caught the book. After catching the collection, he pointed to the fan and called them out. “You lucky I’m quick. I would’ve had to beat your a** if that hit me in the face,” he said before dropping the book.

This hasn’t been the first time that Drake’s had a foreign object tossed at him while he’s performed on this tour. During one of his July tour dates, a fan chucked their phone at the stage during an emotional song. The phone bounced off of his chest and landed somewhere offstage.

Drake hasn’t even been the first artist to have an object thrown at him while performing this summer. Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a phone thrown by a fan while performing in New York City in June. While she appears to have made a full recovery, she did have a black eye for some time after the show. Ava Max was slapped in the face by a fan who ran on stage during one of her Los Angeles concerts in June.

A few artists have started clapping back at fans who have thrown things at them during concerts. Cardi B tossed her microphone into the crowd after a fan splashed water on her. Latto also threatened to fight a fan who threw an object at her while performing at Rolling Loud Germany.

In a more strange episode, P!nk had a fan throw their mother’s ashes on stage while she performed “Just Like A Pill” in the UK. While she wasn’t hurt, she did seem perturbed by the strange gift.